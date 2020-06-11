$2+ Billion Worldwide General Surgical Devices Market to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "General Surgical Devices - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global General Surgical Devices market accounted for $0.83 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditures in emerging economies and growing demand for minimally invasive devices are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as improper reimbursement for surgical devices and severe government regulations are hampering the market growth.



General surgical device is a designed tool for performing specific actions of carrying out a particular task throughout a surgery or operation, like provides access for viewing it. They are used for a number of functions during surgical procedures, fundamentally wound closure, plastic and reconstructive surgeries. They are used in the areas of neurology, urology, cardiovascular medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, etc. These tools are mostly used in small clinics, hospitals, and other places.



Based on the product, the handheld devices segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the expansion of advanced devices, like robotic hand-held surgical device for laparoscopic interventions, enhances a surgeon's dexterity. A lot of innovations have been made, owing to the need for high consistency, accuracy, and patient safety. New cordless handheld devices are one such improvement that has added a level of comfort and control for surgeons.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing savings along with the regional growth. This development will increase the occurrence of the subsidiary in the general surgery devices market in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the General Surgical Devices Market include Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cadence Inc., Conmed Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Maquet Holding BV & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporations and B. Braun Melsungen AG.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electro Surgical Devices

5.3 Handheld Devices

5.4 Laproscopic Devices

5.5 Trocars and Access Devices

5.6 Wound Closure Devices



6 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Disposable Surgical Supplies

6.2.1 Surgical Non-Woven

6.2.1.1 Disposable Surgical Masks

6.2.1.2 Surgical Gowns

6.2.1.3 Surgical Drapes

6.2.1.4 Surgical Caps

6.2.2 Venous Access Catheters

6.2.3 General Surgery Procedural Kits

6.2.4 Needles & Syringes

6.3 Open Surgery Instrument

6.3.1 Catheters

6.3.2 Retractor

6.3.3 Dilator

6.4 Energy-Based & Powered Instruments

6.4.1 Drill System

6.4.2 Powered Staplers

6.5 Medical Robotics & Computer Assisted Surgery Devices

6.6 Minimally Invasive Surgery Instruments

6.6.1 Organ Retractor

6.6.2 Laparoscope

6.7 Callipers

6.8 Forceps

6.9 Probes

6.10 Suction Tubes

6.11 Scissors

6.12 Handles

6.13 Needle Holder

6.14 Speculums

6.15 Clamps

6.16 Distractors

6.17 Tendon Strippers

6.18 Clips

6.19 Sutures

6.20 Approximators

6.21 Examination & Surgical Gloves

6.22 Adhesion Prevention Products



7 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Manual Surgical Equipment

7.3 Wireless Surgical Equipment



8 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cardiology

8.3 Gynecology and Urology Surgery

8.4 Neurology

8.5 Orthopaedic Surgery

8.6 Ophthalmology

8.7 Wound Care

8.8 Audiology

8.9 Plastic surgery

8.10 Thoracic Surgery



9 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Diagnostic Centers

9.4 Clinics

9.5 Academic Institutes

9.6 Research Centers

9.7 Ambulatory Clinics



10 Global General Surgical Devices Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Stryker Corporation

12.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.3 Cadence Inc.

12.4 Conmed Corporation

12.5 Integer Holdings Corporation

12.6 Johnson & Johnson

12.7 Maquet Holding BV & Co. KG

12.8 Medtronic PLC

12.9 Olympus Corporations

12.10 B. Braun Melsungen AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kthp3l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

