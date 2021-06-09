$2 Billion Worldwide Opaque Polymers Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Jun 09, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opaque Polymers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Opaque Polymers estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027.
Solid Content 30%, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.7% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid Content 40% segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $553.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Opaque Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$553.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$805.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):
- Arkema Group
- Ashland, Inc.
- Croda International PLC
- DowDupont Inc.
- Hankuck Latices Co., Ltd.
- Indulor Chemie GmbH
- Interpolymer Corporation
- Junneng Chemicals
- Organik Kimya San. Ve Tic. A.S.
- Paras Enterprises
- Visen Industries Limited
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0xyz1
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article