$2 Billion Worldwide Opaque Polymers Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opaque Polymers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Opaque Polymers estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Solid Content 30%, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.7% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid Content 40% segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $553.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR

The Opaque Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$553.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$805.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):

  • Arkema Group
  • Ashland, Inc.
  • Croda International PLC
  • DowDupont Inc.
  • Hankuck Latices Co., Ltd.
  • Indulor Chemie GmbH
  • Interpolymer Corporation
  • Junneng Chemicals
  • Organik Kimya San. Ve Tic. A.S.
  • Paras Enterprises
  • Visen Industries Limited

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0xyz1


