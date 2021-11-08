$2+ Billion Worldwide Tartaric Acid Industry to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tartaric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report finds that the global tartaric acid market reached a value of US$ 2.55 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tartaric acid market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Tartaric acid is a naturally occurring substance found in various fruits, such as grapes, apricots, apples, bananas, avocados and tamarinds. It has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which provide benefits to the immune system. Moreover, an adequate consumption of tartaric acid helps in improving digestion and intestinal functions. Although it is mainly manufactured from natural raw materials, it can also be produced synthetically from maleic anhydride.



The market for tartaric acid is driven primarily by its diverse uses, particularly in the food and beverage industry. In the food industry, it is used as an acidulant, anti-microbial agent and anti-caking agent. It also serves as an essential food additive, commonly combined with baking soda to function as a leavening agent in recipes to enhance their quality and stability. Apart from this, tartaric acid and its derivates are used in the pharmaceuticals industry as an excipient for drugs with poor solubility at higher pH levels. Some of the industrial applications of tartaric acid include the manufacturing of ceramics, textile printing, tanning, photography, etc.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of end-use, including food and beverage and non-food industries. The report also provides an evaluation of the market on a regional basis, covering Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. An analysis of the competitive landscape has also been provided which gives the details of the key players operative in the market.



This report provides a deep insight into the global tartaric acid industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the tartaric acid industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tartaric acid market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tartaric acid industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tartaric acid industry?

What are the key end-use segments in the global tartaric acid industry?

What are the price trends of tartaric acid?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tartaric acid industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tartaric acid industry?

What is the structure of the global tartaric acid industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tartaric acid industry?

What are the profit margins in the global tartaric acid industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

How is tartaric acid manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for tartaric acid?

What are the transportation requirements for tartaric acid?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a tartaric acid manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tartaric Acid Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Rivalry

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Challenges

5.12 Imports and Exports



6 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.1 Food and Beverages

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Non-Food Applications

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Performance by Region

7.1 Europe

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Structure

8.2 Key Player Profiles



9 Tartaric Acid Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Detailed Process Flow

9.4 Raw Material Requirements

9.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate



10 Tartaric Acid: Feedstock Analysis

10.1 Maleic Anhydride

10.1.1 Market Performance

10.1.2 Price Trends

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.1.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.1.5 Major Players

10.2 Hydrogen Peroxide

10.2.1 Market Performance

10.2.2 Price Trends

10.2.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.2.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.2.5 Major Players



