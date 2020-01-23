2-Day Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Training Course (Central London, UK - March 23-24, 2020): An Overview of Six Sigma Deployment Practices, Project Development, and the DMAIC Problem-Solving Approach

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objective of this course is to give participants an overview of the Six Sigma and Lean concepts and tools, including Six Sigma deployment practices, project development, and the DMAIC problem-solving approach. Once you've completed this program, you'll be ready to successfully participate in a Lean Six Sigma team.

Lean and Six Sigma are quality improvement methodologies structured to reduce waste and product or service failure rates to a negligible level. Six Sigma companies typically spend less than five percent of their revenues addressing and repairing quality problems.

The Six Sigma process encompasses all aspects of a business; including management, service delivery, and design, production and customer satisfaction. As a philosophy, Six Sigma drives business culture and requires a nearly flawless execution of key processes, making Six Sigma a high standard for companies and individuals to achieve.

By reducing process variation, Six Sigma frees an organization to focus on improving process capability. As sigma levels increase, the cost of poor quality decreases and profitability increases. This is why Six Sigma is highly associated with the delivery of consistent, world-class quality.

Small classroom based type workshops at a Central London training centre.

Awarded By



Certified Course by Continuous Professional Development Standards Office (CPDSO) with the process to gain certification:

Complete the course

Sit an exam at the end of the course - Theory

Be involved in and complete the case study during the week - Practical

Alternative options available to sit an exam with International Association of Six Sigma Certification (IASSC)

Key Topics Covered

Introduction to Lean Six Sigma Project Selection Define Introduction to Define Project Planning Process Management The Voice of the Customer Define Summary Measure Introduction to Measure Data Collection Graphical Statistics for Continuous Data Graphical Statistics for Discrete Data Variation Concepts Process Capability Measure Summary Analyse Introduction to Analyse Process Analysis Cause & Effect Introduction to Minitab Minitab Exercises Analyse Summary

