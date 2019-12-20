2-Day Life Science Accounting Update: Understand the Latest Developments in Key Areas (Boston, United States - May 12-13, 2020)

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Science Accounting Update 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From health care reform implications to collaboration accounting to valuing R&D, this conference will address the latest developments in key areas. You'll hear from experts at Deloitte, Ernst & Young, PwC, Hogan Lovells, life science analysts and your industry counterparts.

Learning Objectives

Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas.

Recognize the timelines and key factors affecting the life science industry.

Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients.

Who Should Attend?



CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators.

Agenda



DAY 1



8:00 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:10

Collaboration Accounting and Revenue Recognition Update

Interaction of 808 and 606

Evaluating active participation

Measure of progress

Options to purchase licenses

Options to purchase equity

Other SEC comment letter themes

ASC 606 Implementation Issues and Examples

Working through the five-step model

Implementation issues and lessons learned in the life science industry

10:10 - 10:25 - Break



10:25 - 12:00

Gross to Net (GTN)

Understanding the Complexities

Internal and External Challenges

Elements leading to GTN model creation

Industry examples

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch



1:00 - 2:00

Legal Update: IPO Trends

Unicorns and timing give IPOs a lift

Geopolitical and trade issues

Outlook

2:00 - 2:05 - Break



2:05 - 3:15

Business Combinations

In-License Agreements

Asset Acquisitions vs. Business Combination Considerations

Industry trends

3:15 - 3:20 - Break



3:20 - 4:20

Product Launch Considerations Related to US Government Pricing

4:20 - 4:25 - Break



4:25 - 5:30

Tax Update

R&D Tax Credits

Tax Accounting Methods

Orphan Drug Credit

DAY 2



8:15 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast

8:45 - 10:15

SEC & PCAOB Update

Comment letter themes

MD&A Update

Changing regulatory environment

Non-GAAP measures

ICFR Material weaknesses

Cybersecurity disclosures

10:15 - 10:25 - Break



10:25 - 12:00

Accounting for Leases

Overview of New Rules

Identifying a Lease

Contract Components

Lease Classification

Recognition and Measurement

Ongoing Requirements

Practical Expedients

Examples

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch



1:00 - 2:30

Valuation Update

Fair Value Accounting

Industry Standards for Valuation Models

Valuing IPR&D Projects

Valuation and Impairment of Intangible Assets

2:30 - 2:45 - Break



2:45 - 4:15

Fraud & Cybersecurity in Life Science

Recent Trends

Cases and examples

Cybersecurity

Speakers



Nathan Mitchell Deloitte & Touche, Partner

Deloitte & Touche, Partner Dan Coleman Ernst & Young, Partner

Ernst & Young, Partner Kevin Jackson PwC, Director

PwC, Director David Nadell Duff & Phelps, Director - Life Science Industry

Duff & Phelps, Director - Life Science Industry Brianne Loyd Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager - National Office Consultation

Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager - National Office Consultation Nick Lubold Deloitte & Touche, Manager

Deloitte & Touche, Manager Vibhor Chandra Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager

Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager Brian Cuneo Latham & Watkins, Partner

Latham & Watkins, Partner Shayne Kennedy Latham & Watkins, Partner

Latham & Watkins, Partner May Yu Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager -National Office Consultation

Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager -National Office Consultation Andrew Trivella Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager

Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager PJ Theisen Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager

Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager Jenny Chan Deloitte & Touche, Partner

Deloitte & Touche, Partner Kevin Dueck Deloitte & Touche, Partner

Deloitte & Touche, Partner Matt Walton Deloitte & Touche, Partner

Deloitte & Touche, Partner Kaetlin Liverman Deloitte & Touche, Manager

Deloitte & Touche, Manager Jonathan Margate Deloitte & Touche, Partner

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32jvnl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

