2 New Home Communities Now Selling in the Des Moines Area

Brook Landing: Des Moines, Iowa

E. 54th Court and Brookview Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317

New single-family homes from the mid $200s

Single- and two-story homes with unfinished basements

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,009 square feet

Granite countertops, main-level vinyl flooring, stainless-steel appliances and more included

Close to outlet shopping, downtown Des Moines , Adventureland Park, Des Moines Art Center, historic East Village and more

Springview: Pleasantville, Iowa

Pleasantville Lagoon Road, Pleasantville, IA 50225

New single-family homes from the mid $200s

Single- and two-story homes with unfinished basements

4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,009 square feet

Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included

Quick access to notable schools, town square, Indianola and downtown Des Moines

Sales Studio:

3160 8th Street Southwest, Suite J

Altoona, IA 50009

For more information, call 515.650.2952.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

