2 Out Of 3 Survey Respondents Plan To BBQ On 4th Of July
Jun 30, 2022, 15:20 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of America's 246th birthday on Monday, July 4th, 2022, Grill Masters Club and BBQGuys surveyed entrants to its Master the Grill Giveaway: "How do you plan to celebrate Independence Day this year?"
Of the 8,650 total survey respondents, a whopping 67% indicated they plan to celebrate with a barbecue. Fireworks was the second most popular celebration activity with 25%, followed by picnic 19%, attend a parade/community celebration 17%, travel/vacation 11%, camping 8%, with only 3% of respondents indicating they do not plan to celebrate. (Respondents were allowed to select all activities that apply.)
|
BBQ
|
67 %(5,758)
|
Fireworks
|
25 %(2,178)
|
Picnic
|
19 %(1,636)
|
Attend a parade/community celebration
|
17 %(1,456)
|
Travel/vacation
|
11 %(974)
|
Camping
|
8 %(720)
|
Don't plan to celebrate
|
3 %(255)
SOURCE Grill Masters Club
