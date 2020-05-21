2 out of 3 U.S. Workers Are Anxious About Returning to the Workplace According to New Poll from E-Learning Company Articulate

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 64% of U.S. workers are anxious about returning to the workplace according to a survey conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Articulate Global, Inc., from May 11-13, 2020, among 1,100 employed U.S. adults ages 18 and older. Articulate—makers of Rise.com, an all-in-one system that makes online training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage—conducted the survey to understand how employees are preparing for the gradual reopening of workplaces.

What's fueling this anxiety? According to the poll, 59% of those who are anxious to return to work once stay-at-home orders are lifted say the potential inability to maintain social distance with coworkers and customers are leading concerns. Sharing a bathroom (40%) and displeasure with wearing a facial mask (38%) were other sources of discomfort.

In addition to their unease about returning to the workplace, many of those working from home due to COVID-19 have yet to receive information and guidelines about workplace behavior in "the new normal." As of the survey date, only 33% of those who work from home due to COVID-19 say their employer has shared a plan and trained them on how they will return to the workplace safely.

Addressing Stress and Uncertainty

To address these key concerns raised by survey respondents, Articulate today launched a free Rise.com course titled, "Coping With Stress and Uncertainty." The course features lessons on why coping in a crisis is challenging, as well as how to understand your stress response and emotional triggers.

"We know it's critical to provide uniform training to a distributed workforce, especially in times like these," said Articulate President Lucy Suros. "Following on our well-received COVID-19 course released in early March, this free Rise.com resource helps overwhelmed and overburdened employers deliver training quickly and at no cost to support their employees during these uncertain times."

The course provides instruction on:

How people react to stress

Creating a routine and sense of normalcy

Calming techniques

Connecting with others

It also includes audience-specific safety and stress mitigation tips for health care workers, essential workers, and parents.

Individuals and organizations can view this free course at https://blog.rise.com/coping-with-stress-and-uncertainty-during-covid-19/ . Organizations that want to customize or edit the course can do so by starting a free 30-day trial of Rise.com or purchasing a subscription. The course is then available for editing in their Rise accounts.

Training Solutions for Any Organization

Articulate has been developing the world's most popular apps for online training since 2002. More than 98,000 organizations worldwide, including 93 of the Fortune 100, have created millions of courses using the company's online training apps. Debuting late February 2020, and built upon Articulate's award-winning product family, Rise.com makes it fast and easy for anyone to create courses, guides, and other training content from scratch or by starting from hundreds of fully customizable lessons on common business topics, customizable templates, and sample courses, such as the " Coping With Stress and Uncertainty " course.

Learners easily and securely access training right from Rise, rather than a separate learning system. With the granular analytics in Rise, organizations can improve workforce performance and employee satisfaction, measure training engagement, and manage compliance with regulatory requirements. Rise.com is a secure, enterprise-class, all-in-one, web-based training system.

About Articulate

Articulate is a highly successful, fully remote software company that's changing the way the world learns. More than 104 million learners in 151 countries have learned new skills, gained new insight, and received career-boosting training made possible by Articulate apps.

More than 98,000 organizations worldwide, including 93 of the Fortune 100, have created millions of courses using Articulate's online training apps. The company recently launched Rise.com, an all-in-one system that makes online training easy to create, enjoyable to take, and simple to manage.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Articulate Global, Inc., from May 11-13, 2020, among 1,154 employed U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 907 work from home due to COVID-19. This online survey is not based on a probability sample, and therefore, no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

