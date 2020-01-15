$20+ Billion Agricultural Robots Market Forecast Report, 2025 - Analyzed by Offering, Type, Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Robots Market by Offering, Type (UAVs, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems), Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural robots market is estimated to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5 billion in 2019; growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2020 to 2025. In terms of volume, the shipment is expected to reach 561,849 units by 2025 from 127,298 units in 2019; growing at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.



A shortage of new farmers, as indicated by the rising average age of farmers is driving the further use of automated agricultural equipment as well as the development of new agricultural robots. Development is taking place in all aspects of agriculture, such as imaging, navigation, planting, weeding, and harvesting.

Large farms are also collaborating with companies developing agricultural technology to drive down costs and to maintain their cost advantage in the market. Increasing the requirement for food globally will also require increasing productivity, which can only be achieved through robotic automation.



UAVs are expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period



UAVs are expected to maintain the largest share of the market compared to other agricultural robots. Drones are the most inexpensive agricultural robots and can be deployed in all farms regarding their size. Different variants of drones are available for different tasks.



Fixed-wing drones, offered by companies such as AgEagle Aerial Systems (US) are suitable for crop and livestock imaging. Rotary blade drones, such as those offered by DJI (China) have a more stable flight and can be used for precision spraying applications. Most drone manufacturers also offer specialized software for farmers to gain actionable insights from captured data.



Hardware components are expected to have the largest share of the market



Hardware components, consisting of automation & control Systems and sensing & monitoring devices will continue to have the largest share of the market compared to either software or services. As agricultural robots are highly specialized in their design, they require specialized mechanical components and sensors to operate. These add a significant cost to the price of a robot.

A strawberry picking robot cannot be programmed to be used for kiwi harvesting. Hardware systems are paramount to productivity, through faster working speed and reduced operational errors. Increased use of sensors and navigation modules in agricultural robots also contribute to the large market share of hardware.



The market in the US is expected to have the largest share of the market



Large farms and focus on agricultural productivity is one of the primary reason for the US having the largest market share when compared to other regions. With increasing restrictions on immigration and shortage of farm labor, large farms are investing in companies that develop agricultural robots. HARVEST CROO (US) is one such company and is mainly funded by large strawberry farm operators. Robotic harvesting vehicles are also being tested in Florida and California to harvest other fruits such as apples and grapes to automate labor-intensive tasks. Countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Brazil are also adopting various agricultural robots. Hence, North America is expected to have the highest share of the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Agricultural Robots Market

4.2 Agricultural Robots Market, By Type

4.3 Agricultural Robots Market, By Offering

4.4 Agricultural Robots Market, By Farm Produce

4.5 Agricultural Robots Market in APAC, By Industry and By Country

4.6 Agricultural Robots Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Evolution

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Population and Increasing Labor Shortage Encouraging Automation

5.2.1.2 Maturing IoT and Navigation Technologies are Driving Down Cost of Automation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automation for Small Farms (10-1,000 Acres)

5.2.2.2 Technological Barriers Pertaining to Fully Autonomous Robots

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Scope and Market Potential for Automation in Agriculture

5.2.3.2 Use of Real-Time Multimodal Robot Systems in Field

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Data Privacy and Regulations

5.2.4.2 High Cost and Complexity of Fully Autonomous Robots



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Major Players in Agricultural Robots Market

6.2.1.1 Robot OEMs

6.2.1.2 Suppliers

6.2.1.3 IT/Big Data Companies

6.2.1.4 Software Solution Providers

6.2.1.5 Startups

6.2.1.6 Research Centers

6.3 Technology Roadmap

6.4 Pestle Analysis

6.4.1 Political Factors

6.4.2 Economic Factors

6.4.3 Social Factors

6.4.4 Technological Factors

6.4.4.1 Agricultural IoT

6.4.4.2 AI in Agriculture

6.4.5 Legal Factors

6.4.6 Environmental Factors



7 Agricultural Robots Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Automation & Control Systems

7.2.1.1 Displays

7.2.1.1.1 Farmers Can View Location, Fuel, and Steering Angle of Tractors Through Displays

7.2.1.2 Guidance & Steering

7.2.1.2.1 Many Tractors That Operate in Large Fields Utilize Automated Steering Or Auto-Steering

7.2.1.3 GPS/GNSS Systems

7.2.1.3.1 GPS/GNSS Systems are Used in Tractors and Autonomous Vehicles at Farms

7.2.1.4 Cameras

7.2.1.4.1 Spectral Imaging Allows Extraction of Information That Human Eyes Fail to Capture

7.2.1.4.2 Accumulation of Pests and Changes in Plant Color Appear in Infrared Frequencies Long Before They are Seen in Visible Spectrum

7.2.1.4.3 Thermal Cameras Can Identify Stress Caused in Crops Due to Improper Water Supply

7.2.1.4.4 Main Benefit of Lidar Cameras in Agriculture is 3D Mapping of Ground Elevation

7.2.1.4.5 High-Resolution Cameras Capture Detailed and Colored Photographs of Crops That Help in Studying Plant Health

7.2.1.5 Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers

7.2.1.5.1 Handheld Displays are Used to Guide Operators By Providing Real-Time Information on Various Inputs Such as Fertilizers, Pesticides, and Seeding

7.2.1.6 Flow & Application Control Devices

7.2.1.6.1 Flow & Application Control Devices Operate on Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

7.2.1.7 Others

7.2.2 Sensing & Monitoring Devices

7.2.2.1 Yield Monitors

7.2.2.1.1 Yield Monitoring Systems Can Detect Weed Levels in Crops

7.2.2.2 Soil Sensors

7.2.2.2.1 Electrochemical Sensors are Used to Measure Soil Nutrient Levels and Ph Concentrations

7.2.2.2.2 Moisture Sensors are Used to Manage Irrigation Systems Optimally

7.2.2.2.3 Thermistors, Thermocouples, Thermocouple Wires, and Averaging Thermocouples are Standard Soil Temperature Sensors

7.2.2.3 Water Sensors

7.2.2.3.1 Flow Sensors are Used for Water Sensing and Detecting Flow

7.2.2.4 Climate Sensors

7.2.2.4.1 Climate Sensors are Mostly Used for Indoor Applications in Greenhouses and Vertical Farms

7.2.2.5 Others

7.2.3 Software

7.2.3.1 Local/Web-Based Software

7.2.3.1.1 Web-Based Software are Popular Because They are Easy to Maintain and Update

7.2.3.2 Cloud-Based Software

7.2.3.2.1 Advantages Offered By Cloud-Based Farm Management Solutions Include Optimized Performance and Ease of Access

7.3 Services

7.3.1 System Integration & Consulting

7.3.1.1 System Integrators are Involved in Troubleshooting and Diagnosing Farm Management Solutions

7.3.2 Managed Services

7.3.2.1 Farm Operation Services

7.3.2.1.1 Farm Operation Services Help Generate Records and Integrate Unstructured Data

7.3.2.2 Data Services

7.3.2.2.1 Data Services Provide A Common Platform and Integrate Demand and Supply Side Participants

7.3.2.3 Analytics Services

7.3.2.3.1 Analytics Services Help Analyze Acquired Farm Data and Provide Real-Time Information

7.3.3 Connectivity Services

7.3.3.1 Connectivity Service Providers Provide Proper Connectivity Between Device Domain and End User Through Network Channel

7.3.4 Assisted Professional Services

7.3.4.1 Supply Chain Management Services

7.3.4.1.1 Service Providers Can Help Optimize Agricultural Supply Chain Facilities and Transportation

7.3.4.2 Climate Information Services

7.3.4.2.1 Climate Information Service Providers Keep Farmers Updated About Weather Condition

7.3.4.3 Others

7.3.5 Maintenance & Support Services

7.3.5.1 Maintenance & Support Services Include Troubleshooting Problems Related to Farming Software Solutions



8 Agricultural Robots Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

8.2.1 Fixed-Wing Drones

8.2.1.1 Advantages of Fixed-Wing Drones Include Maximum Flying Time, Long Distance Coverage, and High Speed

8.2.2 Rotary Blade Drones

8.2.2.1 Rotary Blade Drones are Comparatively Smaller in Size and Cheaper Than Fixed-Wing Drones

8.2.3 Hybrid Drones

8.2.3.1 Hybrid Drones Can Hover, Fly at Fast Speed, and Remain Steady

8.3 Milking Robots

8.3.1 Milking Robots are Also Known as Voluntary Milking Systems

8.4 Driverless Tractors

8.4.1 Driverless Tractors Can Perform Seeding and Planting Autonomously

8.5 Automated Harvesting Systems

8.5.1 Automated Harvesting Systems Use A Combination of Cameras, Sensors, and Machine Vision to Harvest

8.6 Others



9 Agricultural Robots Market, By Farming Environment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Outdoor

9.2.1 UAVS Dominate Outdoor Farming Market as They Were Commercialized Earlier Than Other Robots

9.3 Indoor

9.3.1 Milking Robots are Expected to have Leading Share in Indoor Farming



10 Agricultural Robots Market, By Farm Produce

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fruits & Vegetables

10.2.1 Automated Harvesting Systems Dominate Agricultural Robots Market for Fruits & Vegetables

10.3 Field Crops

10.3.1 Driverless Tractors Dominate Agricultural Robots Market for Field Crops

10.4 Dairy & Livestock

10.4.1 Milking Robots are the Most Used Robots in Dairy & Livestock Produce Segment

10.5 Others



11 Agricultural Robots Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Harvest Management

11.2.1 Harvest Management Applications Utilize UAVS and Automated Harvesting Systems

11.3 Field Farming

11.3.1 Crop Monitoring

11.3.1.1 Crop Monitoring is Performed Aerially Using Agricultural Drones

11.3.2 Plant Scouting

11.3.2.1 Agv Platforms are Used for Crop Scouting in Indoor and Outdoor Environments

11.3.3 Crop Scouting

11.3.3.1 Robots for Crop Scouting Application Monitor Plants in Real-Time

11.4 Dairy & Livestock Management

11.4.1 Dairy Farm Management

11.4.1.1 Milking Robots Automate Manual Processes in Dairy Farms

11.4.2 Livestock Monitoring

11.4.2.1 Smart Tags Placed in Farm Animals Continuously Transmit Data for Remote Monitoring

11.4.3 Precision Fish Farming

11.4.3.1 Precision Fish Farming Leverages Ai-Based Image Processing to Perform Various Farm Operations

11.5 Soil Management

11.5.1 Moisture Monitoring

11.5.1.1 Moisture Monitoring Systems are Fitted With IoT Sensors for Data Transmission

11.5.2 Nutrient Monitoring

11.5.2.1 Nutrient Monitoring Systems are Mostly Used in Hydroponic Farming

11.6 Irrigation Management

11.6.1 Irrigation Management is Performed Using Drones Flying at Regular Intervals

11.7 Pruning Management

11.7.1 Pruning Management is Performed Mainly By Processing Data From Vision Systems

11.8 Weather Tracking & Monitoring

11.8.1 Drones are Mainly Adopted for Weather Tracking & Monitoring Applications

11.9 Inventory Management

11.9.1 Inventory Management is Mainly Performed Through Software Applications

11.10 Others



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.3 Europe

12.4 APAC

12.5 RoW



13 Adoption of Agricultural Robots Based on Farm Size

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Small Farms

13.3 Medium-Sized Farms

13.4 Large Farms



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Share Analysis: Agricultural Robots Market, 2019

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.3 Innovators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

14.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

14.4 Startup Scenario

14.4.1 Startup Categorization Based on Solutions Provided

14.4.1.1 Hardware Providers

14.4.1.2 Software and Service Providers

14.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

14.5.1 Product Launches

14.5.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.5.3 Expansions

14.5.4 Acquisitions

14.5.5 Contracts and Agreements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Deere & Company

15.1.2 Trimble

15.1.3 Agco Corporation

15.1.4 Delaval

15.1.5 DJI

15.1.6 Boumatic Robotics

15.1.7 Lely

15.1.8 Agjunction

15.1.9 Topcon Positioning System

15.1.10 Ageagle Aerial Systems

15.2 Right to Win

15.2.1 Deere & Company

15.2.2 DJI

15.2.3 Trimble

15.2.4 Agco Corporation

15.2.5 Delaval

15.3 Other Key Players

15.3.1 Yanmar Co.

15.3.2 Deepfield Robotics

15.3.3 Ecorobotix

15.3.4 Harvest Automation

15.3.5 Nao Technologies

15.3.6 Robotics Plus

15.3.7 CNH Industrial N.V.

15.3.8 Kubota Corporation

15.3.9 Harvest Croo

15.3.10 Autonomous Tractor Corporation



