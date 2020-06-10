$20+ Billion Worldwide Wall Coverings Industry to 2027 - Featuring The Valspar Corporation, TIRI Group & York Wallcoverings Among Others

DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wall Coverings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Wall Coverings market worldwide will grow by a projected US$8.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Interior Paint, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.4% and reach a market size of US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Interior Paint market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$205.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$217.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Interior Paint segment will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Wall Coverings market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Wall Coverings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wall Coverings: An Aesthetic, Affordable, Reliable, and Timeless Architectural and Interior Design Option

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Major Wall Treatment Trends & Designs Summarized

Superior Attributes of Wall Coverings over Other

Wall Dcor Options Drive Steady Market Penetration

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wall Coverings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Interest in Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth

Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles

Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Dcor

Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light

Surging Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions Drive Market Demand

Digital Printing Advancements Revive Wallpapers as Premium Dcor Pieces

HP's Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings: The Next Big Thing

Significance of Walls in a Home Sustain Perennial Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers

Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends

Select Designer Wallpaper Trends

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Wallcoverings Market

Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints

Key Dcor Trends in a Nutshell

The Go Green' Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing

Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth

Disadvantages of Traditional Process

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing

Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings

ECORE: An Eco-friendly Wall Covering Technology

Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints

Regulations Spur Recycling

Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings

Vinyl Wall Coverings: A Boon for the Healthcare Industry

Feature Walls Make a Comeback

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Recent Innovative and Advanced Wall Covering Offerings

High-End Tiles by Fired Earth

Super Stripes from Little Greene

Confident Shades from Crown Paints

Contemporary Pastels by Occa-Home

Color Contrasts from Ecos Organic Paints

Copper Blush by Dulux

Soft Colors Wallpapers by Superfresco Easy

Soothing Color Options from Farrow & Ball

Industrial Look by Graham & Brown

Traviata Fabrics Range by Clarke & Clarke

Textured Wall Coverings

Astoria Loft and Bark

and Bark Union Peru , Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa

, Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa 3D Technology Enable Unlimited Possibilities for Innovative Wall Coverings

Paint Shield with Magnetic and Bacteria Killing Properties

Magnetically Active PULL Wall Covering

Silk-Leaf: A Man-made-cum-biological Leaf-Like Material for Wallpapers

Next-Generation Applications in Commercial Wall Coverings

Digital Wall Coverings

Wood Veneers

Wall Murals

Unconventional Wall Covering Designs

Plankprints: Innovative Wall Covering

Wall Coverings that Improve Indoor Air Quality

Sound-Proof Wall Coverings

Research Efforts Focus on Life-Saving Functionality of Wall Coverings

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

