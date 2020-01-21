20 Images to Inspire a 2020 Visit to Cinnamon Shore
Jan 21, 2020, 05:37 ET
PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We don't need to tell you why to vacation at Cinnamon Shore! Let us show you! Take a look at all the reasons you should book now for 2020 at the Texas Gulf Coast's premiere master-planned community.
Here are 20 inspirational images to help you imagine what it's like to spend time at Cinnamon Shore from January through December! Visit cinnamonshore.com to learn more.
- Beach Bonfires! We do all the set-up—just sit back and be mesmerized. Learn More.
- Romantic Dinners. Don't miss cozy Lisabella's Bistro & Bar, offering Dinner for 2 on Valentine's Day! Make Reservations!
- Spring Break Smiles! One of three community pools, Kiera's Pool overlooks Lake Gavin. Learn More.
- Family Time at the Shore! Enjoy the broad, firm beaches of Mustang Island. Photo: Shannon Lafayette
- S'more Nights. Great Lawn or on the Beach! Learn More.
- The Views! Vacation rental homes overlook Lake Colby, Lake Gavin and the Gulf. Check availability.
- Spacious Gathering Spaces! Hang out here. See what's available.
- Easter Egg Hunt! It's on the Town Center green with 10,000 eggs!
- Live Music! We book great acts all year long. Check our calendar!
- Improve Sandcastle Skills. Texas SandFest is in April, and we offer Sandcastle Building Lessons! Photo: Shannon Lafayette
- Wake-Up to This! Talk about rooms with a view! Find a beachy bedroom.
- Father's Day Fun. We make the weekend special for dad. Photo: Shannon Lafayette
- Walls of Windows. Don't you love this window-wrapped dining nook?
- Sunsets! Gorgeous skies over Lake Gavin and the Gulf.
- Easy Access. Sturdy dune crossovers take you directly to the beach. Photo: Shannon Lafayette
- Paddleboard Yoga. Seasonal sessions at our Dune Pool. Learn More. Photo: Shannon Lafayette
- The Pizza! Popular Dylan's Coal Oven Pizzeria opened last summer! Learn More.
- 4th of July. Great patriotic, family fun! Photo: Shannon Lafayette
- Bunk Rooms. Kids love the fun, built-in style many rentals offer. Find a bunk room.
- Coastal Christmas. We're decked out from Thanksgiving through New Year's!
Known for its welcoming, cottage charm and resort-like amenities, Cinnamon Shore represents the best of coastal architecture and quality construction on the Texas Coast. For more on the community, visit https://www.cinnamonshore.com/. For more about real estate, visit http://www.cinnamonshorerealty.com/ or call 361-749-1851.
About Cinnamon Shore
Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first new urbanism development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Now comprised of two communities – the original, Cinnamon Shore North, and its new, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South – the master plan embraces the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).
About Sea Oats Group
Port Aransas-based Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.
SOURCE Cinnamon Shore
