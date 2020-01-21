20 Images to Inspire a 2020 Visit to Cinnamon Shore

Known for its welcoming, cottage charm and resort-like amenities, Cinnamon Shore represents the best of coastal architecture and quality construction on the Texas Coast. For more on the community, visit https://www.cinnamonshore.com/. For more about real estate, visit http://www.cinnamonshorerealty.com/ or call 361-749-1851.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first new urbanism development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Now comprised of two communities – the original, Cinnamon Shore North, and its new, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South – the master plan embraces the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

About Sea Oats Group

Port Aransas-based Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.

SOURCE Cinnamon Shore

Related Links

http://www.CinnamonShore.com

