20 IN 2020: Celebrating 2 Decades Now Through September 7

For over 40 years Prey has maintained a studio in Maine. Her innovative eye for the American landscape has placed her paintings in the private collections of U.S. Presidents and dignitaries, business titans, European Royalty, celebrities including Orlando Bloom and Tom Hanks, as well as the prominent public collections of The National Gallery in Washington D.C., The Brooklyn Museum, The Smithsonian American Art Museum, Kennedy Space Center and the permanent collection of The White House, where she is one of two living female artists represented, among many other institutions. Contemporary art museum MASS MoCA commissioned Prey to paint the largest watercolor in the world for their new building. PBS referred to the MASS MoCA commissioned artists as "global leaders in contemporary art". For the past ten years Prey has served as the sole visual artist on the U.S. President-appointed National Council on the Arts, the advisory board to the National Endowment for the Arts. Artists are appointed for their contributions and recognition in American Art.

20 in 2020 features Prey's innovative body of new large-scale watercolors, some painted during quarantine and those created for her exhibition Borrowed Light at Hancock Shaker Museum. The museum invites well known contemporary artists to reinterpret the Shaker ethos. These light imbued paintings are an extension of Prey's exploration of the universe. As the only female commissioned four times by NASA to document space history, she is an expert in depicting vast interior spaces evidenced in both her epic MASS MoCA commission and the paintings in this exhibition.

Prey has a BA from Williams College, where she is an adjunct faculty member, with a Master's from Harvard. Her numerous institutional accolades include a Henry Luce Foundation grant and New York State Senate's "Women of Distinction" Award.

