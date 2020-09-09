20-Mile Bluetooth Beacon from Apptricity Helps Save Lives

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new 20-Mile Ultra Long-Range Bluetooth beacon from Apptricity making an impact on the technology world, healthcare professionals now have the means to find the equipment they need no matter where it is located in the medical building. The new Bluetooth beacon has the ability to transmit data up to 20 miles and through up to 20 building floors.

"Our new 20-Mile Ultra Long-Range Bluetooth is the perfect solution for healthcare facilities," says Tim Garcia, CEO of Apptricity. "Time is of the essence in the medical profession. Doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff need to know where their equipment is at all times. Searching for these items during the most vital moments of treatment could be the difference between life and death."

Garcia continues, "Many of our global customers were struggling with the costs of tracking their expensive on-site equipment. When you add to that the equipment on ambulances that come in and out of healthcare facilities, the cost of satellite tags or LTE tags becomes prohibitive, especially with the amount of equipment that needs to be tracked."

Tracking within hospitals is of particular concern when dealing with medical support equipment specifically designed to be portable. In recent years, workstations-on-wheels and other patient support and diagnostic equipment have been designed to be mobile, allowing these devices to be shared among patient rooms and treatment areas. While this trend reduced the need for dedicated equipment as well as the associated cost, it increased the challenge of finding available equipment when it is needed.

In the current pandemic environment, mobile equipment also presents a potential transmission medium for patient-to-patient contamination. The ability to track devices within hospitals offers the data required for contact-tracing between staff, patients and the equipment used to support their care.

Apptricity's Ultra Long-Range Bluetooth Beacon is highly configurable. Versions can be created with or without GPS, multiple battery options exist to extend life, encryption options are available, the signal can be tuned for energy savings, and other capabilities can be adjusted to create a bespoke solution for healthcare facilities of all types.

If you have a project with equipment, people, or inventory that needs to be tracked and managed, Apptricity's Ultra Long-Range Bluetooth is the perfect solution. With a lower cost, longer distance, and a more configurable solution, we can help you reduce costs, increase security and save you valuable minutes when it really counts.

The leader in global real-time asset management, Apptricity provides continuous asset tracking and supply chain solutions with the most clear, accurate, and dependable asset monitoring and data intelligence available. We place our clients at the center of all we do, providing them with uninterrupted access to mission critical information in real time.

