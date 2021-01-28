20-Year Industry Veteran, NY Physical Therapy & Wellness (NYPTW), Announces Their Post-COVID Recovery Program

LEVITTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 20 years, NY Physical Therapy & Wellness (NYPTW) has serviced the Long Island and Queens communities. Now is no different with the announcement of their Post-COVID Recovery Program, available at all 10 practice locations and in-home Physical Therapy.

NY Physical Therapy & Wellness (NYPTW) Offers Post-COVID Recovery Program

"COVID-19 has affected so many people across Long Island and Queens, and we felt a need to do our part," said Ron Bredow, NY Physical Therapy & Wellness CEO. "Everyone knows someone affected by this virus. Like everyone else, we have adapted the way we run our business to ensure we stayed open to continue to provide the superior care our patients expect and need, especially during such a critical time. Now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we need to provide care to those suffering from COVID-19's lingering effects," Bredow said.

Program Overview

The Post-COVID Recovery Program is offered at all 10 NYPTW location, as well as through in-home Physical Therapy and Teletherapy, offering patients a choice of how they wish to be treated. This program treats the major known effects of COVID, including:

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Weakness

Joint and/or muscle pain

Difficulty performing daily activities

Difficulty thinking or concentrating (also referred to as "brain fog")

Headaches

Weakness, numbness or pain from nerve damage (Neuropathy)

For more information on this program, please visit http://www.PTforCOVID.com

NY Physical Therapy & Wellness is an award-winning provider of physical therapy services. Since 2001, we have grown to include over 100 employees across 10 offices located throughout Nassau County, Suffolk County, and Queens. Our core values are the same today as they were in 2001: Friendly, Professional, Dedicated.

SOURCE NY Physical Therapy & Wellness

Related Links

http://www.PTforCOVID.com

