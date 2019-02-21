20-Year Staffing Veteran Matt Gallagher Joins AkkenCloud as Executive Vice President of Sales

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AkkenCloud, a fully integrated front and back office staffing software has added Matt Gallagher to its executive team to further support its growth and expansion into the enterprise staffing market.

"I am thrilled to add Matt to the team to help us continue the disruption and momentum we have generated with our all in one front and back platform for staffing agencies," said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO of Akken, Inc. "We are excited to have Matt help us to educate the staffing industry on how to truly harness AkkenCloud's innovations in the months and years ahead."

Gallagher most recently was a Partner at Strategic Value Partners. Prior to that, Gallagher worked in senior sales leadership roles for Avionte Software, Tempworks, and VCG (BOND/e-Recruit). In this new role, Gallagher will leverage his years of working in the staffing industry to help enterprise staffing agencies understand how AkkenCloud is addressing the ongoing operational pains and challenges that have existed in staffing for years, largely due to the limitations of legacy technology.

"I'm very excited to be joining the AkkenCloud team and look forward to building on our momentum and expanding our strong footprint within the staffing industry," said Gallagher. "AkkenCloud is one of the few companies that provide fully integrated Front & Back office web-based solutions to the staffing industry. When I saw the AkkenCloud platform it was easy for me to see that there are many organizations that would benefit immensely from their solutions."

About AkkenCloud

AkkenCloud offers the most comprehensive front office and back office staffing software with AkkuPay payroll for staffing and recruiting agencies looking to increase efficiency, streamline operations, and grow revenue. Please visit https://www.akkencloud.com or call 1-866-590-6695 to learn more.

