$200,000 Awarded to 10 Young Business Leaders for Projects at Intersection of Environment, Economy

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National business group E2 has announced the recipients of its 2020 E2 1 Hotels Fellowship program. This is the third year of the program, which awards 10 young business leaders $20,000 each to execute projects designed to address pressing issues at the intersection of environment and economy.

Included this year are innovative projects to advance low-carbon agriculture; expand deployment of electric vehicles and clean energy, advance carbon sequestration and make businesses more sustainable.

E2 created the unique fellowship program in 2018 thanks to a generous grant from Barry Sternlicht, founder of the luxury lifestyle hotel brand 1 Hotels. Past fellows have gone on to start and work for innovative companies, government agencies and other organizations at the forefront of climate and clean energy innovation. For more information see here or links below.

2020 E2 1 HOTELS FELLOWS

Grant Behnke— Columbus, OH

Implementing sustainable "ecolodgeical" hotel operations in the Columbus, Ohio area

Neda Deylami — Chicago, IL

Developing training for Chicago-area auto dealers to improve knowledge about electric vehicles

Jock Gilchrist — Boulder, CO

Multimedia campaign to make the business case for implementing regenerative agriculture, with a focus on Colorado

Jesse Goldstein — Santa Barbara, CA

Analyzing best locations for community electric vehicle charger networks and educating marginalized communities on how to transition to EVs

Bonnie Gurry — New York, NY

Creating a public database of renewable energy investment opportunities available to individual investors

Nicole Mendoza — Longmont, CO

Investigating the business, economic, and policy environments that help turn captured carbon into marketable products

Caroline Normile — San Francisco, CA

Advancing current carbon sequestration estimates by working to establish partnerships and long-term monitoring in California's Central Valley



Mary Sketch — Knoxville, TN

Amplifying voices of historically resource-dependent communities rebuilding their economies through clean energy solutions

Scott Tate — Roanoke, VA

Raising public awareness and facilitating the growth of start-ups focused on social entrepreneurship and sustainability in central Appalachia

John Young — Washington, D.C

Analyzing and producing best practices for expanding solar PV ownership among marginalized communities in the District of Columbia and New Jersey

E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) is a national, nonpartisan group of business leaders, investors, and professionals who advocate for smart policies that are good for the economy and the environment.

