$200+ Billion Worldwide Infection Prevention & Control Market to 20207 - Impact of COVID-19

The Global Infection Prevention & Control market accounted for $139.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $224.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increased adoption of contract sterilization and in-house sterilization procedures, increase in incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIS), growing number of surgical procedures, rising number of government initiatives, and rapidly growing geriatric population. However, low level of vaccination among healthcare workers is likely to hamper the market.



Infection prevention and control is the most important and significant step in the development and maintenance of products in the medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and food industries. It is to prevent the transmission of communicable disease. For the prevention of any infection one should have the basic understanding of the infection and the risk of the infection. Infection prevention and control system includes the necessary products to prevent the cross infection from equipment, surface and skin of patient and healthcare staff.



By products & services equipment, the personal protective equipment segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. With the growth in prevention and control concerns of various health associated infections, personal protective equipment's. To control various types of cross-infections in hospitals and clinics also there has been a growth of personal protective equipment's market globally. Demand for better quality care in hospitals and other healthcare establishments is forcing the hospitals to invest in quality medical protective wear and other accessories has also acted as a key factor in the growth of this segment.



On the basis of geography, North America region is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of the nosocomial infection and stringent regulation followed by the hospitals, clinicians and care givers aligning with regulatory bodies. With the increase in the number of death due to Antibiotic-resistant infections, by contrast it is anticipated that there will be a growth in IP&C Market in the regions of North America.



Some of the key players in infection prevention & control market include Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, 3M Company, Baxter International, Ansell Limited, Belimed AG, Aquionics, Bemis Company Incorporated, Abbott, Braun (B.) Melsungen AG, Cantel Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health Incorporated, Covidien, Henkel, Simens, Getinge Group, Hollister, Medtronics, and CCP Industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Infection Prevention & Control Market, By Antimicrobial Drugs

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Anti-Fungal Drugs

5.3 Vaccines

5.4 Anti-Bacterial Drugs

5.5 Anti-Viral Drugs



6 Global Infection Prevention & Control Market, By Infection Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Healthcare Associated Infections

6.2.1 Community Acquired Infection

6.2.1.1 Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP)

6.2.1.2 Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Infection

6.2.2 Hospital Acquired Infection

6.2.2.1 Surgical Site Infection

6.2.2.2 Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) Infection

6.2.2.3 Central Line Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI)

6.2.2.4 Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infection

6.3 Microbial infections

6.3.1 Fungal Infections

6.3.1.1 Cryptococcus Gatti

6.3.1.2 Aspergillis

6.3.1.3 Pneumocystis Pneumonia (PCP)

6.3.1.4 Dermatophytes

6.3.1.5 Gungal Keratitis

6.3.1.6 Exserohilum

6.3.1.7 Cladosporium

6.3.2 Viral Infections

6.3.2.1 Herpes Simplex Virus

6.3.2.2 Yellow Fever

6.3.2.3 Dengue Viruses

6.3.2.4 Ebola Virus

6.3.2.5 Junin Virus

6.3.2.6 KFD (Kyasanur Forest Virus)

6.3.2.7 Machupo Virus

6.3.2.8 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

6.3.3 Clostridium Difficile Infections

6.3.3.1 Escherichia Coli Infections

6.3.3.2 Helicobacter Pylori

6.3.3.3 Salmonella

6.3.4 Exserohilum

6.3.5 Bacterial Infections

6.3.5.1 Mycobacterium Tuberculosis



7 Global Infection Prevention & Control Market, By Products & Services Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infection Prevention Supplies

7.2.1 Disinfectants

7.2.1.1 Surgical Disinfectants

7.2.1.2 Environmental Disinfectants

7.2.1.3 Surface Disinfectants

7.2.1.4 Instrument Disinfectants

7.2.1.5 Skin Disinfectants

7.2.1.6 Hand Sanitizers

7.2.1.7 Disinfectants Wipes

7.2.2 Autoclave

7.2.2.1 Horizontal Autoclave

7.2.2.2 Portable Autoclave

7.2.2.3 Vertical Autoclave

7.2.3 Personal Protective Equipment

7.2.3.1 Medical & Laboratory Gloves

7.2.3.1.1 Examination Gloves

7.2.3.1.2 Surgical Gloves

7.2.3.1.3 Laboratory Gloves

7.2.3.2 Surgical Masks & Respirators

7.2.3.3 Surgical Foot Covers

7.2.3.4 Surgical Drapes

7.2.3.4.1 Nonwoven Drapes

7.2.3.4.2 Plastic Drapes

7.2.3.4.3 Woven Drapes

7.2.3.5 Surgical Gowns

7.2.3.6 Patient Gowns

7.2.3.7 Surgical & Staff Face Masks

7.2.3.8 Other Personal Protective Equipment

7.2.3.8.1 Disposable Staff Apparel

7.2.3.8.2 Disposable Towels & Bedding

7.2.4 Safety-Enhanced Medical Devices

7.2.4.1 Safety-Enhanced Syringes

7.2.4.1.1 Prefillable Syringes

7.2.4.1.2 Safety-Enhanced Clinical Syringes

7.2.4.2 Safety-Enhanced Catheters

7.2.4.2.1 IV Catheters

7.2.4.2.2 Urinary Catheters

7.2.4.3 Safety-Enhanced Blood Collection Tubes

7.2.5 Sterilization Supplies

7.2.5.1 Sterile Containers

7.2.5.2 Sterilization Wrap

7.2.5.3 Sterilization Indicators

7.2.6 Medical Waste Disposal Supplies

7.2.6.1 Medical Waste Disposal Containers

7.2.6.2 Medical Waste Disposal Accessories

7.3 Infection Prevention Equipment

7.3.1 Sterilization Equipment

7.3.1.1 Sterilization Technologies

7.3.1.1.1 Filtration Sterilization

7.3.1.1.2 Radiation Sterilization

7.3.1.1.3 Low Temperature Sterilization

7.3.1.1.3.1 In-House Steam Sterilization

7.3.1.1.3.2 Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sterilization

7.3.1.1.3.3 Gamma and e-Beam Sterilization

7.3.1.1.4 Wet/Stream Sterilization

7.3.1.1.5 Dry Heat Sterilization

7.3.1.1.6 Contract Sterilization Services

7.3.2 Washing/Disinfecting Equipment

7.3.3 Endoscope Reprocessors

7.3.4 Other Infection Prevention Equipment

7.3.4.1 Infectious Waste Receptacles

7.3.4.2 Infectious Waste Processing Units



8 Global Infection Prevention & Control Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Drug Usage

8.2.1 Individuals & Patients

8.2.2 Nursing & Senior care Centers

8.3 Equipment Usage

8.3.1 Medical Laboratories

8.3.2 Manufacturing Units

8.3.2.1 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.2.2 Medical Devices

8.3.2.3 Food & Beverages Industry

8.3.3 Hospitals & Clinics

8.3.4 Life Science Industry



9 Global Infection Prevention & Control Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Danaher Corporation

11.2 Johnson & Johnson

11.3 Becton, Dickinson, and Company

11.4 3M Company

11.5 Baxter International

11.6 Ansell Limited

11.7 Belimed AG

11.8 Aquionics

11.9 Bemis Company Incorporated

11.10 Abbott

11.11 Braun (B.) Melsungen AG

11.12 Cantel Medical Corporation

11.13 Cardinal Health Incorporated

11.14 Covidien

11.15 Henkel

11.16 Simens

11.17 Getinge Group

11.18 Hollister

11.19 Medtronics

11.20 CCP Industries



