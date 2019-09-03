$200+ Million Squalene Market by Source Type (Animal Source, Vegetable Source, Biosynthetic), End-use Industry (Cosmetics, Food, and Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Squalene Market by Source Type (Animal Source (Shark Liver Oil), Vegetable Source (Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Amaranth Oil), Biosynthetic (GM Yeast]), End-use Industry (Cosmetics, Food, and Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The squalene market size is projected to reach USD 204 million by 2024 from USD 140 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industry coupled with the awareness regarding beneficial properties of squalene on human health are the major factors driving the growth of the squalene market. Increasing R&D in the oncology segment along with increasing spending on oncology medicines is expected to drive the market for squalene in the coming years.



The global pharmaceuticals sales were USD 916 billion in 2016, and it has increased to USD 982 billion in 2018. An additional sale of pharmaceuticals from orphan drugs is expected by 2022. The future spending on oncology medicines in the next five years is likely to be in the range of 6%-8%, which will correspondingly boost the squalene market.

Additionally, the growing cosmetics industry in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India; increasing consumer awareness of the usage of high-quality cosmetic products; and willingness to pay premium prices are driving the cosmetics industry at the global level. Collectively, the above reasons will support the demand for squalene in the coming years

Squalene is a natural skin ingredient as it is naturally present in the skin in minute concentrations. Squalene has many beneficial properties such as anti-oxidation, anti-aging, strengthening of the immune system, UV protection, and many more, thus finds many applications in the cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food industries. The rising awareness about these beneficial properties of squalene on human health is expected to drive the demand for squalene during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Squalene Market

4.2 Squalene Market, By Region

4.3 Europe: Squalene Market, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.4 Squalene Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Squalene Market Attractiveness

4.6 Squalene Market, By Source Type and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Beneficial Properties of Squalene for Human Health

5.2.1.2 Growth in Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Consumer Skepticism About Animal-Sourced Products and Limitations on Shark Fishing

5.2.2.2 Volatile Supply of Raw Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 New Renewable Sources for Squalene Production

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Squalene Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Animal Source

6.2.1 The Cost of Production of Squalene From Shark Liver is Less Than That Obtained From Vegetable Sources

6.3 Vegetable Source

6.3.1 Strict Regulations for Animal-Sourced Squalene are Boosting This Segment of the Market

6.4 Biosynthetic

6.4.1 The Growing Demand for Renewable Raw Materials for Squalene Production is Expected to Drive the Market



7 Squalene Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cosmetic

7.2.1 The Skincare Segment is the Major Driver for the Market in This End-Use Industry

7.3 Food

7.3.1 The Demand for Nutraceuticals in Emerging Countries is Likely to Drive the Market

7.4 Pharmaceutical

7.4.1 The Oncology Segment of the Pharmaceutical Industry is Expected to Influence the Market in the Future Positively

7.5 Others



8 Squalene Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.1.1 The Presence of A Well-Established Personal Care Industry is Expected to Augment the Demand for Squalene

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.2.1 High Per Capita Spending of Consumers is Helping in the Market Growth

8.2.3 UK

8.2.3.1 High Spending on Personal Care is Fueling the Market

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.4.1 With the Recovering Economy, the Market is Expected to Grow in the Future

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.5.1 The Country With A Growing Cosmetic Industry Offers Opportunities for Squalene Manufacturers

8.3 APAC

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.1.1 Presence of Multinational Personal Care Product Manufacturers is A Major Driver for the Market

8.3.2 South Korea

8.3.2.1 The Rise in Working Women Population and Disposable Incomes are Expected to Boost the Market

8.3.3 China

8.3.3.1 High Sale of Personal Care Products is Likely to Propel the Squalene Demand

8.4 North America

8.4.1 US

8.4.1.1 The Decline in the Use of Animal-Sourced Squalene is Boosting the Biosynthetic Squalene Market in the Country

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.2.1 Government Regulations on Animal Killing are Influencing the High Consumption of Vegetable-Sourced Squalene

8.4.3 Mexico

8.4.3.1 The Growing Use of Personal Care Products is Witnessed Among the Young Population, Which is Favorable for the Market

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 Higher Penetration of Premium Products Among the High-Income Population is One of the Key Governing Factors for the Market

8.5.2 Turkey

8.5.2.1 The Rise in Exports of Personal Care Products is Driving the Market

8.5.3 UAE

8.5.3.1 The Market is Characterized By the Prominent Presence of Local Cosmetics Manufacturers

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 The Country's Unorganized and Fragmented Market Presents Opportunities for Local and Global Manufacturers

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Improving Economic Conditions and the Expansion of International Cosmetic Brands are Supporting the Market Growth



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

9.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.7 Business Strategy Excellence

9.8 Market Share Analysis

9.8.1 Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.

9.8.2 Sophim

9.9 Competitive Scenario



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Seadragon Marine Oils Limited

10.2 Amyris

10.3 Arbee Biomarine Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

10.4 Sophim

10.5 Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.

10.6 Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, LDA

10.7 Nucelis LLC

10.8 Arista Industries

10.9 EKIZ Olive Oil & Soap Inc.

10.10 New Zealand Green Health Ltd.

10.11 Other Key Players

10.11.1 Rlr Squalene

10.11.2 Cabomer Inc.

10.11.3 Blueline Foods Pvt. Ltd.

10.11.4 Coastal Aquatic Proteins

10.11.5 Globalab

10.11.6 Squalop

10.11.7 Cn Lab Nutrition

10.11.8 Isho Genki International



