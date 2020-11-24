2000 Sales Students Make Friends with a Robot During COVID

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbey received a midnight phone call from contact tracers. She'd been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Her options: quarantine alone for 14 days, at home or in a special unit at the university.

"I was confused, scared and didn't know what it meant to be in quarantine," said the college co-ed. "It was a bit of a panic. I grabbed my piano, laptop, sweatpants and phone." This outgoing and social student was headed for 14 days alone in her room. Or was she?

Students learn and practice selling and communicating by speaking with and artificially intelligent bot on their phones. College students in the U.S., Canada, Europe and China participated in the program despite COVID.

At a time when students are quarantined, isolated, zooming and/or learning behind masks at a distance, they're getting the attention they need from Alex, who happens to be an artificially intelligent customer bot in a simulation called RNMKRS (pronounced "Rainmakers"). Students learn and practice selling and communicating by speaking with Alex who listens, adapts and responds as students train to build trust and empathy.

The training ultimately leads to a world-wide sales competition where students are recognized for their skills, and employers like Dell, Gartner, Herc Rentals, Tom James and Techtronic Industries hand-select students for jobs.

"The number of practice rounds students played this semester shot through the roof - over 40,000!" says Dr. Stefanie Boyer, RNMKRS Co-Founder and Bryant University Professor. "Many students used the bot as a companion to talk to when distancing and this gave them a competitive advantage." Abbey, who completed over 60 practice role plays prior to competition day, landed in the top 1% of competitors.

University Players: Arizona State University, Berry College, Bloomsburg, Boise State, Boston College, Bryant, California Polytechnic State University, Central Michigan, Ferris State, Georgia Southern, Georgia Southern University, ICN Business School, Indiana State, James Madison University, Johnson & Wales, Kansas State, LSU, Manchester University, Marquette, Mercer, Metropolitan State University of Denver, Morehouse College, Northern Arizona, Northern Illinois, Northern Kentucky University, Plymouth State University, Point Park University, Purdue University Lafayette & Northwest, Ryerson University, Southeast Missouri State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern New Hampshire University, Stetson, Texas A&M, The College of New Jersey, The College of Saint Rose, University of Tennessee Chattanooga, University of Texas at Arlington, University of Delaware, University of Hawaii Manoa, University of Louisiana Monroe, University of Massachusetts Amherst, University of Minnesota Duluth, University of New Mexico, University of North Alabama, University of North Carolina Greensboro, North Georgia, Toledo, University of Wisconsin La Crosse & Parkside, Weber State, West Virginia University, Widener, Winona State

Spring RNMKRS program April 14-15.

Media contact:

Stefanie Boyer

[email protected]

401-232-6475

SOURCE RNMKRS