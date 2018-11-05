2018 Automotive Connectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Connectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Connectivity, By Application, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive connectors market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.25 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for connectivity, convenience, and safety features in vehicles is anticipated to boost market growth. Moreover, growing demand for plug-in hybrid as well as electric vehicles is expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period.

By product, the other connectors segment emerged as dominant in the automotive connectors market with an estimated share of over 74.0% in 2017. The segment includes a wide variety of connector products such as heavy-duty, terminal blocks, power/high voltage, and application-specific connectors. Rising vehicle electrification owing to stringent emission norms has led to higher penetration of electronic content per vehicle. The automotive industry is undergoing a transition phase, with the introduction of driverless cars. Development of autonomous vehicles has boosted research and development initiatives. Furthermore, growing demand for vehicular communication is expected to proliferate the market.

Wire to wire is the most significant connectivity type for automotive connectors, owing to increasing vehicle electrification. Usage of wires and cables in automotive electronics has grown steadily over the last decade, owing to introduction of new features and rise in vehicle sales. The wire to wire connectors segment is expected grow over the forecast period with rising implementation of convenience systems such as start-stop system, power steering, and park assist.

The commercial vehicle segment is likely to register a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025. Growth can be attributed to increasing penetration of Advanced Driver Assistant Systems (ADAS) features in commercial vehicles. For instance, the European Union has made the inclusion of ADAS features such as lane departure warning signal and autonomous breaking mandatory in heavy commercial vehicles by 2020.

Navigation is anticipated to emerge as the largest application segment for automotive connectors. Segment growth can be attributed to rise in adoption of advanced infotainment devices in vehicles as they offer user-friendly and accurate navigational and other entertainment features. The safety and security application segment is expected to account for share of over 26.0% by 2025.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global automotive connectors market was valued at USD 15.58 billion in 2017

Fiber optic connectors emerged as the fastest growing product segment, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period

The wire to board connector segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% through 2025

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most promising market for automotive connectors by 2025, owing to increasing vehicle electrification in the region

Key players such as YAZAKI Corporation, TE Connectivity, Sumitomo Corporation, and Delphi Technologies dominated the global automotive connectors market while accounting for the majority revenue share in 2017.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Secondary Sources

1.4 List of Primary Sources

1.5 List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Definitions

3.1 Market Segmentation



Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Market Snapshot

4.2 Global Automotive Connectors Market

4.2.1 Product Segment Trends

4.2.2 Connectivity Segment Trends

4.2.3 Vehicle Type Segment Trends

4.2.4 Application Segment Trends

4.2.5 Regional Segment Trends

4.3 Market Variable Analysis

4.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.3.1.1 Increasing demand for connectivity, convenience & advanced safety features.

4.3.1.2 Growing demand of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

4.3.2 Market restraints Analysis

4.3.2.1 InsTable raw material prices

4.3.2.2 Instability in leading economies such as China, Europe & Japan

4.4 Business Environment Analysis Tool

4.4.1 Automotive Connectors Market: PEST Analysis

4.4.2 Automotive Connectors Market: Porters Analysis

4.5 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

4.7.1 Company Market Share Analysis



Chapter 5 Automotive Connectors Market: Product Segment Analysis

5.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Connector

5.2 Internal Circuit (IC) Socket Connector

5.3 Radio Frequency (RF) Connector

5.4 Fiber Optic Connector

5.5 Other



Chapter 6 Automotive Connectors Market: Connectivity Segment Analysis

6.1 Wire to Wire

6.2 Wire to Board

6.3 Others



Chapter 7 Automotive Connectors Market: Vehicle Type Segment Analysis

7.1 Passenger Car

7.2 Commercial Vehicle



Chapter 8 Automotive Connectors Market: Application Segment Analysis

8.1 Comfort, Convenience & Entertainment (CCE)

8.1.1 CCE connector market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

8.2 Powertrain

8.3 Safety & Security

8.4 Body Wiring & Power Distribution

8.5 Navigation & Instrumentation



Chapter 9 Automotive Connectors Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Te Connectivity

Yazaki Corporation

Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive Plc)

Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd.

Molex, Llc

Amphenol Corporation

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

Korea Electric Terminal Co., Ltd.

J.S.T. Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Rosenberger

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

Hu Lane Associate Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vd9vfp/2018_automotive?w=5

