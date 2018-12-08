2018 China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo Convened Media Meeting in HK and Macao, Marking the Preparatory Work

HONG KONG and MACAU, China, Dec. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, 2018 China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo Media Meeting was held in Hong Kong and Macao. Zhang Jianhua, Deputy Secretary General of Guangzhou Municipal People's Government and Jennifer Xu, President of International Data Group (IDG) Asia addressed at the media meeting. Mainstream media from HK and Macao, and Macao Association of the Thirteen Hongs for Culture and Trade Association (co-organized by Macao Compatriot Education Youth Association) also attended the meeting.

China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo will be held at Poly World Trade Center Exhibition Hall during December 11-13. Taking the theme of "New Era, New Sports, New Life," the Expo, based on the national strategy of China and adopting the international vision, adheres to high standards, high level and high taste, is endeavored to building the international, professional, market-oriented and high-end platform for exhibition, exchanges and integrated development of sports culture and sports tourism. A number of sports celebrities will work as the spokesmen of the Expo, including Xu Haifeng, winner of China's first Olympic gold medal, Yang Yang, Chairwoman of the Athletes' Commission of Beijing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Gao Min, China's first Olympic champion on springboard diving, Lei Sheng, fencing Olympic Champion, Zhang Changning, the main player of Chinese Women's Volleyball Team, and Wu Jingyu, Taekwondo Olympic Champion.

Focus on the new era and push forward integrated development of the Belt and Road regions.

The year 2018 marks the opening year for full implementation of the Spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress, and the crucial year in which the sports system carries out the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speeches and pushes forward sports reform and development. Socialism with the Chinese characteristics has entered the new era, raising new requirements for development of competitive sports, mass sports, sports industry sports culture and sports diplomacy.

According to Zhang Jianhua, Deputy Secretary General of Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo will be held in Guangzhou in the following five years. The national strategy of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area means great opportunity for Guangzhou to retain its leading positioning in China's reform and opening up, and in making innovative development. Guangzhou will work hard to upgrade growth and functions of the Greater Bay Area while building the world-leading bay area and city cluster. Enhancing cooperation between Guangdong and HK, the city will make China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo a great success. Themed on "new era, new sports and new life," the Expo will gather leaders of sports industry from all over the world in Guangzhou, which is ready to work with HK and Macao to promote cooperation, share resources and generate the new development in the new era.

With multiple highlights, China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo is upgraded.

At the media meeting, Jennifer Xu, President of International Data Group (IDG) Asia made presentations about the highlights and characteristics of the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo.

Jennifer Xu said, 2018 China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo is holistically upgraded, whose international, professional and market-oriented level is lifted. The event offers more than 40,000 square meters exhibition space. Including exhibition and display, diverse activities, conferences and business matchmaking meetings, China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo will invite domestic and overseas government officials, authoritarian experts, corporate executives, investment bodies, media, entrepreneurs and distributors to the event, which will see the presence of more than 400 brands and 160,000 audiences.

In the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo, there will be a few exhibition zones, including the sports culture zone, sports tourism zone, sports technology and health zone, international sports organization zone, sports brands zone, regional sports culture and tourism zone. It showcases the sports accomplishments and culture, highlights the soft power of sports culture and consolidates the culture confidence of the Chinese people. In addition to the six exhibition zones, China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo also includes 10+ activities, e.g., International Sports Think Tanks Meeting (Invitees Only), Mind Sports Games, spokesmen activities of the Expo, freestyle football performance, traditional sports performance, RV experience, Chinese traditional archery experience, football experience, basketball experience, snowball fight experience, ice curling experience, Happy Hour, etc. Great efforts will be made to help all visitors experience the charm of sports culture and tourism.

During the event, a number of forums will be held, including the China International Sports Culture and Sports Tourism Main Conference, and parallel forums: Sports Business Summit, Olympic Culture Development Forum, Museum Curators' Forum, Sports Culture and Sports Tourism Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition and VC Investment Forum, Culture and Tourism Industry Development Forum, Sports Marketing and Events IP Forum, Youth Sports Development Forum, and Winter Sports Industry Forum. Numbers of industry leaders will be invited to this flagship event, such as Badminton World Federation President Poul-Erik Høyer, BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund, FIBA Central Board Member, FIBA Oceania President, Chairman of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Coordination Commission Burton Shipley, International Mind Sports Association President José Damiani, the World Union of Olympic Cities Secretary General Mélanie Duparc, International Sports Press Association President Gianni Merlo, and President of Olympic Committee of Hong Kong Timonthy T.T. Fok, etc. They will interpret the future development trend of sports industry, share the ideas and experience, and put forward the advices for the development of sports culture and tourism industry in China.

Cooperate for win-win and work with Guangdong-HK-Macao Greater Bay Area to build the power of sports.

Culture is the soul of a nation and country. The cultural prosperity will lead to the national growth and cultural strength result in national power. As the integral part of national spirit and spirit of the age, the sports culture is the bond that promotes world peace and friendly links among various peoples. The China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo 2018 will help connect our sports power dream and the Chinese dream. IDG, the producer of the Expo, will make full use of its advantages, integrate global quality resources, follow the aim of organizing "international, professional, market-oriented and high-end" expo, will work together with all related parties to establish the world sports culture and tourism event and sports culture IP with both domestic and overseas influence, thus pushing forward merged development of sports, culture and tourism while helping China build the sports power. At the same time, the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo, as the excellent platform of disseminating the sports culture, not only carries the evident characteristics of the era, but also has the far-reaching strategic significance. The expo is another attempt for the Guangdong-HK-Macao Greater Bay Area to build the Sports+ cross-border merged development. As the city cluster of Guangdong-HK-Macao Greater Bay Area keeps moving forward, the Expo will try more cooperation programs with HK and Macao.

Last but not least, Zhang Jianhua, Deputy Secretary General of Guangzhou Municipal People's Government and Jennifer Xu, President of International Data Group (IDG) Asia invite the media friends, sports fans and audiences to visit Poly World Trade Center Exhibition Hall on December 11 to attend the opening ceremony of the China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo 2018, and embrace the new era of sports development in China.

