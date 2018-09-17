2018 China Wulong International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open Begins

The Publicity Department of Wulong District Committee of Chongqing Municipality

02:01 ET

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17, 2018 China Wulong International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open kicked off in Wulong District, Chongqing City.

According to the Publicity Department of Wulong District Committee of Chongqing Municipality, as an important attempt of Wulong District at the integrated development of "tourism+sports+culture", this year's tournament with a theme of "Healthy China, Chongqing of Mountains and Rivers, Beautiful Wulong".

On September 17th, contestants started from the starting line. (PRNewsfoto/Publicity Department of Wulong)
On September 17th, contestants started from the starting line. (PRNewsfoto/Publicity Department of Wulong)
On September 17th, athletes of the Far East expedition were in the cross-country race. (PRNewsfoto/Publicity Department of Wulong)
On September 17th, athletes of the Far East expedition were in the cross-country race. (PRNewsfoto/Publicity Department of Wulong)
On September 17th, contestants were competing in the high-shelf carrying race. (PRNewsfoto/Publicity Department of Wulong)
On September 17th, contestants were competing in the high-shelf carrying race. (PRNewsfoto/Publicity Department of Wulong)
On September 17th, contestants started from the starting line. (PRNewsfoto/Publicity Department of Wulong) On September 17th, athletes of the Far East expedition were in the cross-country race. (PRNewsfoto/Publicity Department of Wulong) On September 17th, contestants were competing in the high-shelf carrying race. (PRNewsfoto/Publicity Department of Wulong)

The event includes the cross-country race, high-shelf carrying, mountain bike, canoeing, single rope ascent, open water swimming and so on. 29 teams from home and abroad will compete in Three Natural Bridges, Fairy Mountain, Baima Mountain, Furong Cave and other beautiful scenic spots.

This year's tournament will last until September 20th.

