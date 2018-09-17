2018 China Wulong International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open Begins

The event includes the cross-country race, high-shelf carrying, mountain bike, canoeing, single rope ascent, open water swimming and so on. 29 teams from home and abroad will compete in Three Natural Bridges, Fairy Mountain, Baima Mountain, Furong Cave and other beautiful scenic spots.

This year's tournament will last until September 20th.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Wulong District Committee of Chongqing Municipality