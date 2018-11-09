2018 Chinese Traditional Medicine International Development Symposium Successfully Held At UN

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Culture International Development Symposium, hosted by the Sino-American Culture and Arts Foundation (SACAF), with support from the Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA), and Vital (US) Life Regeneration, Inc., was successfully held at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York this week.

Chinese medicine experts and scholars from the United States, China and other countries, as well as UN officials, leaders of SACAF, SAFA and senior executives of the Vital (US) Life Regeneration, Inc., attended the event.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, vice chair of the Democratic National Committee and member of the US House of Representatives for New York, also sent a greeting letter to the event.

In an opening address, Li Li, President of the Sino-American Culture and Arts Foundation (SACAF), said: "We will continue promoting Chinese medicine and collaborating with global Chinese medicine industry experts."

Holly Shaw, Representative to the United Nations DPI & ECOSOC; vice chair of UN NGO Committee on Mental Health, in her remarks, noted that the ultimate vision is to use traditional Chinese medicine and life science to benefit human beings, which is closely related to the UN's goal of promoting sustainable development.

Zou Zhongquan, chairman of Vital (US) Life Regeneration, Inc., said: "Building a community of shared future for human health is a good goal, which requires inheriting traditional Chinese medicine culture and discussing how to integrate advanced life technologies into the future development of traditional Chinese medicine culture."

Dr. Jin Gang, vice chairman and president, of Cloud Health Medical Technology Group, along with the company's CTO, Winston Kuo, joined other experts and scholars in endorsing the difference Chinese medicine can make in public health management in the United States.

Both panels of the symposium aimed to promote the strong integration of modernization of Chinese medicine and modern biomedical technology in the new era and to make the supply of traditional Chinese medicine health services more diversified, multi-levelled and multi-category.

During the symposium, the newest product, GI Vital Softgel by Vital (US) Life Regeneration, Inc., was also premiered to the world at the event.

The Softgel has received a FDA free sales certificate and has met the highest quality of American national and international standards.

