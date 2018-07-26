NEW YORK, Dec. 22 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As Christmas is coming soon, Coolmuster, an outstanding software developer and data management solution provider, is offering all customers a Christmas discount of up to 50 percent off on all Coolmuster software, a valuable Christmas giveaway of their Coolmuster Mobile Transfer product, and is asking customers to participate in a most intriguing Christmas activity: "Write A Review to Win A Free License Code." Come and get your Christmas gifts now.

Christmas Gift No. 1 – Up to 50 Percent Discount for All Products

2018 Christmas Gifts - Enjoy Coolmuster Giveaways and Up to 50 Percent Off for All Products.

Many users may think it is hard to save photos, videos and other files from iOS/Android to computer. They may also think it is difficult to clear up memory for Android/iOS device, to edit files on mobile phones or to recover lost/deleted files from iOS/Android.

No worries, the Coolmuster software can resolve all these problems with ease. What is pleasantly surprising, Coolmuster now offers up to 50 percent discount for all products.

1. 50 PERCENT OFF Coolmuster Android Assistant – Save $17.98

It's a must-have Android data manager to export, import, edit and manage Android files on the computer.

2. 50 PERCENT OFF Coolmuster iOS Assistant – Save $17.98

It's a 100 percent reliable iOS data manager to back up, restore, edit and manage iPhone, iPad and iPod touch on Windows PC or Mac.

3. 50 PERCENT OFF Coolmuster Lab.Fone for Android – Save $27.98

It's a professional data recovery tool for the Android phone to recover lost or deleted files from Android's internal memory card and external SD card.

Of course, all the other Coolmuster products are available for this Christmas Promotion as well, including the Coolmuster Android SMS+Contacts Recovery, Coolmuster iOS Eraser, Coolmuster Data Recovery and more.

Join the Coolmuster Christmas Promotion.

Don't miss the valid time: Dec. 17–31, 2018.

Here's the coupon code for all Coolmuster products: COOL-D44O-PWPO.

Christmas Gift No. 2 – Get Coolmuster Mobile Transfer for Free

To thank customers for their long-term support, Coolmuster is also giving the best-selling phone-to-phone transfer tool – Coolmuster Mobile Transfer (Windows) – as a free Christmas gift for all customers.

Follow the steps to get the free license code for Coolmuster Mobile Transfer to register it and enjoy its full benefit for a whole year.

Here's how to get it free:

1. Go to the Coolmuster Giveaway page: https://www.coolmuster.com/giveaway/mobile-transfer.html

2. Enter first name, last name, email address and captcha, then click "Submit" button.

3. Share it with Twitter, Facebook or Google+.

4. Get the free license code successfully. Remember to back it up so as not to lose it.

Christmas Gift No. 3 - Write A Review to Win A Free License Code

Want more Christmas gifts? Coolmuster also has another Christmas activity called "Write A Review to Win A Free License Code," which offers the chance to win a free license code for any Coolmuster product. Learn more details about how to write a review to win a free license code.

About Coolmuster Inc.

Coolmuster is a leading enterprise in the consumer software industry. The company focuses on backup and recovery software related to Android, iOS and hard drives. It was initially established in Shenzhen, China, in 2005 and offers its services as a consumer software developer on an international scale. For more info, please visit https://www.coolmuster.com/.

Related Images

coolmuster-christmas-sales.png

Coolmuster Christmas Sales

2018 Christmas Gifts - Enjoy Coolmuster Giveaways and Up to 50 Percent Off for All Products.

coolmuster-android-assistant.jpg

Coolmuster Android Assistant

Coolmuster Android Assistant is a professional Android managing program for Android users to manage Android contacts, text messages, media, apps, etc., freely on Windows PC

coolmuster-ios-assistant.jpg

Coolmuster iOS Assistant

Coolmuster iOS Assistant is an all-in-one software to back up an iOS device in three ways and to freely manage iPhone/iPad/iPod devices on the computer.

coolmuster-lab-fone-for-android.jpg

Coolmuster Lab.Fone for Android

It is no doubt that Coolmuster Lab.Fone for Android is an ideal Android data recovery tool that empowers Android users to recover deleted or lost data from Android devices in a breeze.

Related Links

Coolmuster Mobile Transfer

Coolmuster iOS Eraser

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0eZoz-Kzcg

SOURCE Coolmuster