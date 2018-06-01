2018 Confucius Institute National Honors Gala - "Building Community, Changing Lives"

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Confucius Institute U.S. Center's third annual National Honors Gala at the National Press Club on September 15, 2018, recognized the accomplishments of ten exemplary Confucius Institute students selected from universities and school systems across the country. More than 220 guests including distinguished business leaders, educators, public officials, diplomats, media representatives, and artists joined in celebrating the value of global education and the importance of people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States. The ten honorees shared their inspiring stories; one student (13-year-old Kamila Carter from the Confucius Institute at the University of San Diego) even performed a song in Chinese Sign Language.

This year's ten honorees (ages 13 through 76!) hailed from nine different states and were selected based on their personal stories and active engagement with Chinese language development, cultural awareness, and global education programs. Many of them received commendation letters from their Congressional representative.

Congressman Matt Salmon – an outspoken advocate for strengthening US-China relations

Former Arizona Congressman Matt Salmon, himself fluent in Mandarin, stressed the important work of Confucius Institutes in the United States. "The best thing … to improve this relationship and make it healthy and strong is mutual understanding. And, what better way is there to mutually understand one another than to mutually understand one another's language, and to mutually understand one another's culture?" Tweet this.

Confucius Institutes likely the most diverse educational program in the world

With more than 500 institutes around the globe, Confucius Institutes may possibly be the most diverse educational program on the planet. Confucius Institute programs make Chinese language instruction and cultural awareness activities available to many communities who would not otherwise have the resources for them. Dr. Dan Mote, Jr., President of the National Academy of Engineering, President Emeritus of the University of Maryland, and Founder of the first Confucius Institute, called this global education network "unique, innovative and important." Confucius Institutes also serve communities with disabilities and American Sign Language interpretation was provided at the Gala.

The Confucius Institute U.S. Center is a nonprofit organization that supports the teaching of Chinese language and culture in the United States and fosters educational exchanges between China and the United States.

