2018 Demo Asia Summit successfully held in Singapore

There's no doubt that the blockchain technology has became the hottest topic of the year. Dozens of industry leaders and top investors including John Wu, chairman of FengHe Fund Management & Gooagoo; Jaeyoung Shin, head of Samsung Ventures China; Virginia Yang, director of developer partnerships and programs of Facebook APAC; Kai Gu, co-founder of QF Capital; Derek Haoyang Li, founder of Yixue & Squirrel AI Learning; and Mick Tsai, co-founder of Contentos generously shared several successful applications and its future development opportunities.

Mary Nan, the CEO of CYZone, gave the welcome address of the 2018 Demo Asia Summit. She believes that as an important international fintech hub, Singapore, is developing rapidly in blockchain adoption and has great potential in the future. Therefore, this year Demo Asia chose Singapore as the starting point to enhance the exchange between China and Singapore's startup and venture capital industry.

In addition, Cheong WeiYang, deputy chief executive officer of National Research Foundation of Singapore Prime Minister's Office, and Yew Sung Pei, assistant CEO of Enterprise Singapore, made welcome speeches in which they jointly promoted the "Global Innovation Alliance" in the name of Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Economic Development Board. It is a global network, a major innovation hub connecting Singapore and the rest of the world, benefitting from the rich resources of local partners and facilitating overseas cooperation, and CYZone is one of the marketing partners.

After that, John Woo delivered an important speech focused on innovation opportunities and future business ecosystem reconstruction. He demonstrated the tremendous development in China in the past few decades, especially some outstanding innovations on the Internet. He also pointed out that China has gone through two big waves in the past 20 years, but during the transition of its business ecosystem, some Chinese industries are moving to the Southeast Asia Market.

In the afternoon, Kai Gu, co-founder of QF Capital; Feng Guo, co-founder of DL Capital; and Steven Guo, co-founder of BUMO.IO, participated in a panel discussion on practical applications of blockchain in China.

15 Blockchain Projects Roadshow Final

Finally, 15 outstanding blockchain project teams that emerged from more than thousand of preliminary projects competed on the final roadshow stage. These teams came from China, Poland, Singapore, Indonesia, and Portugal, covering industries and sectors such as public chain, big data, new retail, and real estate. They were made up of both fresh minds and veterans who have been immersed in the blockchain industry for many years.

These 15 projects included Aptoide, Beijing Guanghe Xincheng Technology Co., Ltd, Buddy Team Sp. z o.o., AITREAT PTE. LTD, HARA Technology PTE LTD, Triip Pte. Ltd，REALID PTE. LTD, Novelship Pte Ltd, ROMAD SECURITY HOLDING LTD, BEIJING HASHZONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Study Banks (Beijing) International Data Technology Co., Ltd, BHP Financial Group, Real Estate Doc Pte Ltd, Maitian.ai and GrEARN. After 15 exciting roadshows, Aptoide won the championship of 2018 Demo Asia.

Aptoide is one of the world's top 3 android app stores, with 250 million yearly unique users and 35 million monthly unique active users in the world, who download about 300 million apps & games every month. India, Brazil, Mexico, USA and Indonesia are their top 5 markets and their major competitor is Google Play.

A gathering of Chinese-Singapore Science and Technology elites

Stemming from Demo Day in the United States, Demo Asia is one of the brand activities of CYZone. 2018 Demo Asia started in Singapore, cooperating with Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology (known as SWITCH) and brought in Chinese blockchain industry leaders, senior technicians and top investors as well as 15 outstanding blockchain innovative projects, which will encourage the exchange of blockchain technology, innovative project matching and financing cooperation between Singapore and China.

SOURCE Cyzone