2018 Drug Development Pipeline Review for Optic Nerve Disorders (Optic Neuropathy, Glaucoma, LHON and Optic Neuritis)
This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for disorders of the optic nerve, the bundle of nerve fibers that transmits visual information from the eye to the brain. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for optic neuropathy, glaucoma, Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and optic neuritis, and features dormant and discontinued products.
- Optic Neuropathy - There are 10 products in development for this indication.
- Glaucoma - There are 13 products in development for this indication.
- LHON - There are 16 products in development for this indication.
- Optic Neuritis - There are 12 products in development for this indication.
Molecular targets acted on by products in development for optic nerve disorders include kinases, growth factors and cannabinoid receptors. Companies operating in this pipeline space include NicOx SA Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Amgen
- Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?
- Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?
- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?
- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?
Companies Featured
