2018 Drug Development Pipeline Review for Optic Nerve Disorders (Optic Neuropathy, Glaucoma, LHON and Optic Neuritis)

The "Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for disorders of the optic nerve, the bundle of nerve fibers that transmits visual information from the eye to the brain. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for optic neuropathy, glaucoma, Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and optic neuritis, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Optic Neuropathy - There are 10 products in development for this indication.

Glaucoma - There are 13 products in development for this indication.

LHON - There are 16 products in development for this indication.

Optic Neuritis - There are 12 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for optic nerve disorders include kinases, growth factors and cannabinoid receptors. Companies operating in this pipeline space include NicOx SA Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Amgen



Scope

Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Optic Nerve Disorders Report Coverage

2.2 Optic Neuropathy - Overview

2.3 Glaucoma - Overview

2.4 Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) - Overview

2.5 Optic Neuritis - Overview



3 Therapeutics Development

3.1 Optic Neuropathy

3.2 Glaucoma

3.3 Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy)

3.4 Optic Neuritis



4 Therapeutics Assessment

4.1 Optic Neuropathy

4.2 Glaucoma

4.3 Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy)

4.4 Optic Neuritis



5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

5.1 Optic Neuropathy

5.2 Glaucoma

5.3 Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy)

5.4 Optic Neuritis



6 Dormant Projects

6.1 Optic Neuropathy

6.2 Glaucoma

6.3 Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy)

6.4 Optic Neuritis



7 Discontinued Products

7.1 Optic Neuropathy

7.2 Glaucoma

7.3 Optic Neuritis



8 Product Development Milestones

8.1 Optic Neuropathy

8.2 Glaucoma

8.3 Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy)

8.4 Optic Neuritis



Companies Featured



AC Immune SA

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Allergan Plc

Altacor Ltd

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc

Amgen Inc

Annexon Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

Bactevo Ltd

Bial - Portela & Ca SA

BioAxone BioSciences Inc

Bionure Farma SL

Biovista Inc

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd

Cellix Bio Pvt Ltd

Certa Therapeutics Pty Ltd

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp

Coma

Commence Bio Inc

D. Western Therapeutics Institute Inc

Disarm Therapeutics Inc

Dompe Farmaceutici SpA

Elsalys Biotech SA

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

Eyevensys SAS

Fortify Therapeutics Inc

Fortress Biotech Inc

GenSight Biologics SA

Gene Signal International SA

Glaukos Corp

Graybug Vision Inc

Han Wha Pharma Co Ltd

Handok Inc

HitGen LTD

ID Pharma Co Ltd

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc

Inspyr Therapeutics Inc

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

Isarna Therapeutics GmbH

Ixchel Pharma LLC

Khondrion BV

Kowa Co Ltd

Kukje Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd

Laboratorios SALVAT SA

Laboratorios Sophia SA de CV

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd

Lipocure Ltd

Meta-IQ ApS

MimeTech Srl

Mitobridge Inc

Mitochon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Mitotech SA

Nemus Bioscience Inc

Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Neuritis

NicOx SA

NoNO Inc

Novaliq GmbH

Novartis AG

Ocular Therapeutix Inc

Oculis ehf

Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc

Oncolys BioPharma Inc

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc

Profarma

Q BioMed Inc

ReNetX Bio

Regenera Pharma Ltd

Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Senju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Shire Plc

Spark Therapeutics Inc

Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

Sylentis SAU

Taejoon Pharm Co Ltd

Teijin Pharma Ltd

TikoMed AB

Unity Biotechnology Inc

