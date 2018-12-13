2018 Emerging Immunohematology and NAT Technologies, Country Market Shares, Strategic Profiles of Leading Suppliers
This 114-page report provides assessments of such technologies as molecular diagnostics, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, microtitration plates, IT, lasers, synthetic red cell substitutes, genetically engineered blood components, blood preservation, autologous blood transfusion/freezing and their potential applications for blood banking.
