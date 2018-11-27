2018 Firefighter PPE Textiles Outlook Report: Focus on E-commerce, Consumer Attitudes, Technological Developments, Smart Technologies & Sustainability

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global protective textiles market is reportedly growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Within the global protective textiles market, in 2017 the global heat and flame-resistant garments application segment accounted for 20% of the market and it is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 3%.

Some key drivers of the market identified in the report include: combatting user issues surrounding heat stress and lightweight properties, technology-driven updates, and changing cleaning and maintenance protocols etc. Additionally, the demand for firefighter PPE is expected to increase due to longer fire seasons and extreme weather conditions, creating demand for more firefighting professionals and volunteers globally.



This report provides an overview of the global firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE) market and gives some insight into the geographical markets of Europe and the US. It looks at how the role of the firefighter has developed over time and how the market is adapting to keep up with changing end-user and buyer needs.



It provides a brief insight into drivers of growth, innovations, activities of key players, and key opportunities and challenges that exist for firefighter PPE manufacturers. This report is primarily intended for companies to take a broad perspective of the firefighter PPE market activity around textile-based products.



This report provides textile companies with a brief overview of the firefighter PPE textiles market size and identifies some key forces underlying the market growth. Further, it briefly discusses some of the key factors that are taken into consideration while selecting firefighter protective clothing, in relation to the role of the firefighter today.

It also briefly looks at some key influences on the market, to set a background to evaluate business opportunities and challenges.

It also briefly discusses some of the key developments in the firefighter PPE textiles market to provide a broad perspective of the industry dynamics.

The report also provides an additional further reading about key companies mentioned in the report, providing an insight into the companies overall operations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Introduction to the firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE) market



3. The role of the firefighter today



4. The selection of firefighter protective clothing

4.1 Key factors influencing the selection of firefighter protective clothing

4.1.1 Cost pressures and quality

4.1.2 Cost of care and maintenance

4.1.3 Design and fit

4.1.4 Standards



5. Influences on the market

5.1 E-commerce

5.2 Consumer attitudes

5.3 Technological developments

5.3.1 Smart technologies

5.3.2 Other technological developments

5.4 Sustainability



6. Sources



Companies Mentioned



Alexium International

Applycon

Ballycare

Bristol Uniforms

DuPont

Elitronic

Fire Chief

Firedex

General Recycled

Globe Turnout Gear

Holik International

Honeywell

Innotex

Kermel

Lenzing

Lion Apparel

PBI Products

Recycled Firefighter

Studio Wae

Taiwan KK Corp

Teijin

TenCate

TexBase

Vandeputte Safety

Vochoc

Xeros

