2018 Giving Decline Linked to Evolving Donor Priorities

DALLAS, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, a Dallas-based nonprofit fundraising and marketing agency, has partnered with McQueen Mackin & Associates, a nonprofit strategy consultancy, to co-commission a study reporting causes behind the drop in December 2018 giving.

According to the Blackbaud Giving Index, overall giving in December 2018 dropped -2.3% and online giving dropped -4.4%.

"Our main goal for this study was to get to the bottom of why people did not donate as much in December 2018," stated Josh McQueen, co-founder of McQueen Mackin & Associates. "We noticed different theories thrown around regarding why this happened, but no clear facts or reports. Was it the economy? Tax laws? People had guesses, but we wanted answers."

The study, conducted in January of 2019, surveyed donors who traditionally made 4+ gifts annually with questions centered around topics such as why, how and where they donated at the end of 2018. 1 in 5 donors reported giving less in 2018, and among reasons cited was a lack of a connection.

RKD Group reported the findings to form conclusions as to why this giving decrease occurred, and what compelled donors to feel less motivated to donate as much in 2018. These discoveries were recorded in their recently released whitepaper.

"RKD is driven by data and insights," states Tim Kersten, CEO of RKD Group. "We know that donor motivations and giving habits are evolving, and it's important that we leverage data to uncover insights that will allow us to continue connecting people with organizations that make the world more humane, just and compassionate. We're excited to share our findings and answer questions about giving in December 2018."

This whitepaper, authored by RKD Group, has recently been released to the public and is available to download via RKD Group's website. https://info.rkdgroup.com/whitepaper-online-giving-december-2018

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to more than 260 nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, health, disease research, animal welfare, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science, and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships, and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of 200+ professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible.

About McQueen Mackin & Associates

McQueen Mackin & Associates was founded by leaders in brand insights, research, and database marketing to help mission-based organizations make a greater impact. The mission of McQueen Mackin & Associates is to help more companies, brands and individuals do more good in the world. They are dedicated to helping each of their clients do just that, and to further their commitment they take on two pro bono projects each year to help organizations innovate and grow.

Contact:

Suzanne Anderson

211115@email4pr.com

972-664-2376

SOURCE RKD Group

Related Links

https://rkdgroup.com

