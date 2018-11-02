2018 High Content Screening/Imaging Report Featuring Albany Molecular Research, Cell Signaling Technology, Danaher, GE Healthcare and Instrument Systems

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The HCS/I market has significant potential due to rising demand from the drug discovery and molecular diagnosis segments. The capabilities and possibilities of HCS/I market growth increases with the growth of new technologies and technological advancements.

Emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea are considered to be lucrative regions that are creating ample opportunities and scope for the market. Investments and funding from government and private ventures, research institutes and universities are supporting exploration into the potential of this market.

Growing drug discovery and molecular diagnostic and research through HCS/I will further boost the market in the near future. The global rise in infectious and noninfectious diseases, growing populations, technological advancements and innovation are other factors creating considerable demand for HCS/I.

The scope of this study encompasses the current market for drug discovery, molecular diagnostics, cancer research, personalized medicine and compound profiling. The report also includes regulatory aspects, recent developments, market projections, competitive landscapes and market share. Analyses of patents, clinical trials, innovations and opportunities, as well as the latest trends, are also discussed in the report. The report intends to explain the key trends of HCS/I technologies and applications in various geographies.

It also discusses the market determinants that act as motivating and restraining factors and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants. The report will be a key decision-making tool for government organizations, researchers, private players, angel investors, potential entrants and so forth.

An overview of the global markets for high content screening/imaging technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimated from 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Coverage of various microscope and imaging technologies in the industry

Detailed analysis of the technological advancement in cytometers, light sources, detectors/sensors and liquid handling instruments

Discussion of the various market motivators i.e. increasing R&D budget, advantages over manual and HTS, technological advancement, and automation

Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), Cell Signaling Technology, Danaher Corp., GE Healthcare and Instrument Systems

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Microscope and Imaging Technologies

Scanning Probe Microscopy

Scanning Electron Microscope

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Technological Advancements

Cytometers

Detectors/Sensors

Liquid Handling Instruments

Process Overview

High Content Screening

High Throughput Screening (HTS)

Market Dynamics

Key Factors Driving the Market

Limitations and Challenges

Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Instrument or Platform

Imaging Device

Cytometers

Plate Reader

Light Sources

Detectors/Sensors

Liquid Handling Instruments

Consumables (Reagents and Kits)

Software and Analytics

Store Image and Database Management Software by Thermo Fisher Scientific

OpenHiCAMM (Open Hi Content Acquisition for Manager) Software

Services

siRNA Screens

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Academics

Laboratories and Pathology Centers

Companies (Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and CRO)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Molecular Diagnosis

Oncology

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Studies

Acute Toxicity Studies

Subchronic Toxicity Studies

Chronic Toxicity

Neuroscience

Compound Profiling

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

MEA ( Middle East and Africa )

and ) Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Patent Review



Chapter 9 Industry Structure

Manufacturers/Suppliers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare Patents, 2015-2017

Olympus Corp.

Molecular Devices

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (Amri)

Aurelia Bioscience Ltd.

Axxam Spa

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biotek Instruments, Inc.

Charles River

Corning, Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Curiox Biosystems, Inc.

Cytoo Sa

Danaher Corp.

De Novo Software

Definiens Ag

Discoverx Corp.

Essen Bioscience

Evotec Ag

Fluxion Biosciences

Ge Healthcare

Genedata Ag

Hudson Robotics, Inc.

Instrument Systems

Intellicyt Corp.

Lumencor, Inc.

Merck Millipore

Molecular Devices

Nemametrix, Inc.

Nikon Instruments, Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Phenovista Biosciences Llc

Platypus Technologies

Sysmex Corp.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Vala Sciences, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Zeiss Group

