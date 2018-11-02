2018 High Content Screening/Imaging Report Featuring Albany Molecular Research, Cell Signaling Technology, Danaher, GE Healthcare and Instrument Systems
09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "High Content Screening/Imaging: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The HCS/I market has significant potential due to rising demand from the drug discovery and molecular diagnosis segments. The capabilities and possibilities of HCS/I market growth increases with the growth of new technologies and technological advancements.
Emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea are considered to be lucrative regions that are creating ample opportunities and scope for the market. Investments and funding from government and private ventures, research institutes and universities are supporting exploration into the potential of this market.
Growing drug discovery and molecular diagnostic and research through HCS/I will further boost the market in the near future. The global rise in infectious and noninfectious diseases, growing populations, technological advancements and innovation are other factors creating considerable demand for HCS/I.
The scope of this study encompasses the current market for drug discovery, molecular diagnostics, cancer research, personalized medicine and compound profiling. The report also includes regulatory aspects, recent developments, market projections, competitive landscapes and market share. Analyses of patents, clinical trials, innovations and opportunities, as well as the latest trends, are also discussed in the report. The report intends to explain the key trends of HCS/I technologies and applications in various geographies.
It also discusses the market determinants that act as motivating and restraining factors and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants. The report will be a key decision-making tool for government organizations, researchers, private players, angel investors, potential entrants and so forth.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets for high content screening/imaging technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimated from 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Coverage of various microscope and imaging technologies in the industry
- Detailed analysis of the technological advancement in cytometers, light sources, detectors/sensors and liquid handling instruments
- Discussion of the various market motivators i.e. increasing R&D budget, advantages over manual and HTS, technological advancement, and automation
- Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), Cell Signaling Technology, Danaher Corp., GE Healthcare and Instrument Systems
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Research Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Microscope and Imaging Technologies
- Scanning Probe Microscopy
- Scanning Electron Microscope
- Transmission Electron Microscopy
- Technological Advancements
- Cytometers
- Detectors/Sensors
- Liquid Handling Instruments
- Process Overview
- High Content Screening
- High Throughput Screening (HTS)
- Market Dynamics
- Key Factors Driving the Market
- Limitations and Challenges
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
- Instrument or Platform
- Imaging Device
- Cytometers
- Plate Reader
- Light Sources
- Detectors/Sensors
- Liquid Handling Instruments
- Consumables (Reagents and Kits)
- Software and Analytics
- Store Image and Database Management Software by Thermo Fisher Scientific
- OpenHiCAMM (Open Hi Content Acquisition for Manager) Software
- Services
- siRNA Screens
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Academics
- Laboratories and Pathology Centers
- Companies (Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and CRO)
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Molecular Diagnosis
- Oncology
- Drug Discovery
- Toxicity Studies
- Acute Toxicity Studies
- Subchronic Toxicity Studies
- Chronic Toxicity
- Neuroscience
- Compound Profiling
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- MEA (Middle East and Africa)
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Patent Review
Chapter 9 Industry Structure
- Manufacturers/Suppliers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- GE Healthcare
- GE Healthcare Patents, 2015-2017
- Olympus Corp.
- Molecular Devices
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (Amri)
- Aurelia Bioscience Ltd.
- Axxam Spa
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biotek Instruments, Inc.
- Charles River
- Corning, Inc.
- Creative Biolabs
- Curiox Biosystems, Inc.
- Cytoo Sa
- Danaher Corp.
- De Novo Software
- Definiens Ag
- Discoverx Corp.
- Essen Bioscience
- Evotec Ag
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Ge Healthcare
- Genedata Ag
- Hudson Robotics, Inc.
- Instrument Systems
- Intellicyt Corp.
- Lumencor, Inc.
- Merck Millipore
- Molecular Devices
- Nemametrix, Inc.
- Nikon Instruments, Inc.
- Olympus Corp.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Phenovista Biosciences Llc
- Platypus Technologies
- Sysmex Corp.
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Thorlabs, Inc.
- Vala Sciences, Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Zeiss Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dqsbb8/2018_high_content?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article