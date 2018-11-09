2018 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Report - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high density polyethylene (HDPE) market reached a value of US$ 63 Billion in 2017. The market value is further projected to reach US$ 82 Billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4% during 2018-2023.

HDPE finds use in numerous applications and Industries where strong impact resistance, excellent tensile strength, low moisture absorption, and chemical and corrosion resistance characteristics are required. On account of these properties it is popularly used for manufacturing sanitary pipes as it has a tough chemical structure and is conveniently malleable.

It has also gained popularity across the packaging industry as it is increasingly being used for the production of various products like bottle caps, food storage containers, bags, etc. Moreover, high density polyethylene has also been certified as a food grade polymer as a result of which it also finds applications in the food industry.

Market Summary:



Based on the feedstock, the market has been segmented as naphtha, natural gas and others.

On the basis of application, blow molding represent the largest segment followed by film and sheet, injection molding, pipe and extrusion, and others.

Based on the manufacturing process, the market has been segmented as gas phase process, slurry process and solution process.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific , North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America . Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the largest market, accounting for the majority of the global share.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global high density polyethylene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global high density polyethylene industry?

What are the major manufacturing processes in the global high density polyethylene industry?

What are the major feedstocks in the global high density polyethylene industry?

What are the major application segments in the global high density polyethylene industry?

What are the price trends of high density polyethylene?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global high density polyethylene market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global high density polyethylene market?

What is the structure of the global high density polyethylene market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global high density polyethylene market?

How is high density polyethylene manufactured?

Companies Mentioned



Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Dynalab Corp.

The Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

INEOS Olefins

Polymers USA

INEOS Olefins

Polymers Europe

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f8fwq6/2018_high_density?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

