2018 Human Research Protection Award Recipients Announced

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Awards for Excellence in Human Research Protection for 2018 were announced today by Dr. Peter G. Goldschmidt, President and Founder of Health Improvement Institute.

Recipient of Award of Excellence for Best Practice:

- University of Kentucky Office of Research Integrity (ORI) for the workshop From perception to process. The goal of this 4-hour, hands-on workshop is to assist researchers in adopting a new informed consent. The workshop allows research personnel to practice skills designed to improve research informed consent from perception to process. Researchers are encouraged to conduct a process that acknowledges the idiosyncratic person interested in participating in a research study. The process involves active listening and utilizes teach-back techniques to verify a potential research subject's understanding. The workshop is conducted by staff from ORI and Center for Clinical and Transnational Science.

Recipient of Award of Excellence for Life-time Achievement:

- Elisabeth A. Maihot, Chair of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC), San Jose, California. For more than 35 years, Dr. Maihot has been crucial to the ethical conduct of research at SCVMC and to the success of its research enterprise. She has made innumerable contributions to the organization and conduct of research at a busy clinical institution, including a system of documentation to facilitate the accomplishment of IRB functions and educating board members, administrators, clinical staff, and researchers about IRB functions and requirements.

"The Award program offers positive recognition for excellence in the field of human research protection," said Dr. Goldschmidt. "This year's awards continue the high standard that we have seen since the program began. We congratulate the winners." Awards are given for demonstrated excellence in promoting the well being of people who participate in research. Judges are drawn from academic, compliance, consulting, and research review organizations.

Health Improvement Institute is a non-profit, tax exempt, 501(c)3, charitable organization dedicated to improving the quality and productivity of America's health care. The Institute's principal program objective is to provide information to enable people to make informed health care choices. The Institute conducts forums and workshops and sponsors national awards programs to recognize excellence. For more information, visit www.hii.org.

