2018 Innovators & Disruptors Awards Winners Announced, Powered by New York On Tech
22:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today New York On Tech, the premiere early pipeline tech talent accelerator working to create pathways to innovation for the next generation, announced the 19 winners of the 2018 Innovators and Disruptors Awards & Ceremony.
The organization also announced that 7 additional awards under the Ultimate Innovators and Disruptors category will be conferred during the event as well. The panel and awards show will take place Oct. 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Paley Center for Media in New York City.
The 1st Annual Innovators and Disruptors Awards & Ceremony will recognize leaders in technology, specifically those from underrepresented backgrounds including, but not limited to: women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.
"Words cannot describe the excitement and joy we have in presenting a class of leaders who are moving technology and innovation in our country forward," said New York On Tech Co-founders, Jessica Santana and Evin Floyd Robinson. "The 1st Annual Innovators and Disruptors Awards is truly a needed platform in our industry to ensure we are elevating the stories and achievements of professionals who are leaving a lasting impact in their fields and communities."
This year's honorees were nominated either by themselves or other members of the tech community. All nominees were then evaluated by the several members of the Judges Committee. Judges scored every nominee in their category against 5 different standards: Their character, their community involvement, their contribution to their field and/or industry and the ways this platform could advance their careers.
Please join us Oct. 17 for the 1st Annual Innovators and Disruptors Awards & Ceremony. The event will be hosted from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Paley Center for Media (25 West 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10019) in New York City.
Below you can find the full list of honorees for this year's 2018 Innovators and Disruptors Awards.
2018 Innovators & Disruptor Awards Sponsors
NBCUniversal, Capital One, We Power Tech - Amazon Web Services, NYCEDC
About New York On Tech
New York On Tech is an award-winning, early pipeline tech talent accelerator on a mission to prepare the next generation of technology leaders by creating pathways for students to thrive in technology and innovation. Their work has been featured in major media outlets including Forbes, CNN, Huffington Post, TechCrunch and PBS.
2018 HONOREES
Ultimate Innovators & Disruptors
- Kathryn Minshew, Co-founder, The Muse
- Alex Cavoulacos, Co-founder, The Muse
- Anu Duggal, Founding Partner, Female Founders Fund
- Naomi Hirabayashi, Co-founder, ShineText
- Marah Lidey, Co-founder, ShineText
- Jessica Matthews, CEO, Uncharted Power
- Anthony Ha, Sr. Writer @ TechCrunch
Founders & Entrepreneurs
- Ofo Ezeugwu, CEO & Founder, Whose Your Landlord
- Sean McKenzie, Co-Founder & Director of Driver Engagement, Steereo
Digital Marketing & Social Media
- Tameka Vasquez, Associate Director of Marketing, Eigen Technologies
- Tatiana Holifield-Arthur, Senior Director, Social Media & Digital Marketing Strategy, Viacom/BET Networks
Engineering
- Rachana Kumar, Director of Engineering, Etsy
- Ukachi Anonyuo, Executive Director, Global Packaging Innovation and Project Development, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Venture Capital
- Sallie Jian, Program Manager, SAP.IO, SAP
- Marina Hadjipateras, Co-Founder & General Partner, Trail Mix Ventures
- Elizabeth Galbut, Managing Partner, SoGal Ventures
Product Management
- Prerna Singh, Director of Product, Quartz
- John-Marcus Phillips, Product Solutions Manager, Beeswax.IO
Business Development & Sales
- Ayesha Kiani, Managing Director, Republic
- Laura J Patel, DIRTTbag, DIRTT
Management & Operations
- Vanessa Garcia, Director of Communications and Community, NBCUniversal
- Susanne Greenfield, Vice President, Global Strategy, Booking Holdings
Diversity & Inclusion
- Marcus Cooper, Manager, Talent Brand, Diversity & Inclusion, Oscar Health
- Angelina Darrisaw, Founder & CEO, C-Suite Coach
UX / UI Design
- Marie McGwier, Senior UX Researcher, IAC Applications
- Asia Hoe, Product Designer
2018 JUDGES
- Juan Fuentes, Sr. Director, Digital Sales Planning @ NBCUniversal
- Lindsay Harris, Global Ethnicity Lead @ Accenture
- Anthony Izzo, Manager, Talent & Culture @ NBCUniversal
- Netta Jenkins, Head of Diversity and Inclusion @ IAC Applications
- Katrina Jones, Diversity and Inclusion Expert
- Katie Morse, VP, Digital Marketing @ Nielsen
- Lauren Lopez, VP, Talent Acquisition @ Conde Nast
- Jennifer McKaig, Diversity & Inclusion Lead @ Etsy
- Derek Musso, Global Head of PR & Communications @ Namecheap
- Tom Ogletree, Director, Social Impact & External Affairs @ GA
- Tony Jackson, VP, Engineering @ Gallery Media Group
- Courtney Seiter, Director of People @ Buffer
- Dayanna Torres, Senior Project Manager, Partnerships @ NYCEDC
- Eddie Washington, Recruiting Lead @ Genius
- Doug Gursha, Chief Product Officer @ Rookie Road
CONTACT: Ariel Rutigliano, Ariel@newyorkontech.org
Related Links:
Related Links
https://ida2018.splashthat.com
SOURCE New York On Tech
Share this article