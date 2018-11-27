2018 KPMG James Marwick Professor-in-Residence Announced

Tawei David Wang , an assistant professor at Driehaus College of Business, DePaul University, is the 2018 KPMG James Marwick Professor-in-Residence and the third professor to hold the title. He teaches audit analytics and data mining at DePaul and has been invited by universities and conferences nationwide to discuss curriculum design and analytics teaching strategies.

Established last year, the KPMG James Marwick Professor-in-Residence program focuses on evolving innovation opportunities and understanding challenges in the audit profession. Collaborating with the firm's Audit Innovation group, Wang's research in IT management and emerging technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence adoption and other emerging technologies, provides insight into the skills and capabilities the profession will need to develop future leaders. The program explains to faculty the evolving technical, regulatory, and innovation challenges affecting the audit profession.

"The KPMG James Marwick Professor-in-Residence program demonstrates our dedication to encouraging our culture of quality and learning," said KPMG Audit Partner and National Audit Innovation Leader Shaun Budnik. "With the experience from this residency program, professors return to the classroom with a greater appreciation of the work required to meet regulatory expectations and envisioning new ways to improve audit processes and consistently deliver high-quality audits."

The professorship was named in honor of James Marwick, the "M" in KPMG, an accounting pioneer committed to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. The professorship is a concrete example of how the firm encourages a culture of continuous learning and creates opportunities to strengthen relationships with prestigious U.S. colleges and universities. In addition to the professor-in-residence program, KPMG learning opportunities include KPMG faculty instructors, a Master of Accounting with Data and Analytics Program, and other academic initiatives that support the firm's award-winning digital and classroom training programs.

Wang, who also studied as an accountant and internal auditor, worked with KPMG to better understand innovation in the audit profession, how the profession is changing and the implications for training and accounting educational programs. He concentrated on the intersection of KPMG's Audit practice technology investments and standards, including IT infrastructure, emerging technology, as well as data mining and analytics. His research has attracted more than 23,000 full-text downloads through the ScienceDirect network.

"It was enlightening to see what professionals are doing in terms of innovation and to bring business practices to business education," Wang said. "Technology is moving so fast – there is no way we can teach our students everything. Instead, we must teach them how to approach problems."

