2018 Masquerage Location & Partnership Announced

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Masquerage returns on October 26, 2018! Equitas Health's Dayton region signature event raises critical funds for the community-based healthcare system's life-saving work. Equitas Health is thrilled to be activating a long-vacant space in the City of Dayton's Transportation Center Garage.

The 2018 Masquerage event will take place on Friday, October 26th at 111 E 5th Street! This unique space, the former sites of Gilly's Jazz Club and the downtown Greyhound Bus Station, will be transformed for one night as we revive this iconic location and bring our inclusive and welcoming party experience to the LGBTQ and ally community.

WHEN: Friday, August 24, 2018 | 6:00 PM



WHERE: Dayton Racquet Club | 40 N Main Street, Dayton, OH 45423

Equitas Health is excited to announce the 2018 Masquerage Theme Release Party! Join us at the Dayton Racquet Club on Friday, August 24th at 6 PM, as Equitas Health's Dayton Associate Board shares the vision for the 2018 "Party of Parties for a Cause!" Attendees won't want to miss the first opportunity to discover the sultry, vibrant theme for October's event.

Since Masquerage's inception in 2002, this event has helped raise awareness and now more than $1,300,000! Masquerage has become one of the must-be-seen-at events in Dayton, bringing hundreds of people together for a magnificent evening to raise awareness and critical funds for HIV/AIDS medical care, treatment, and prevention, a variety of other health services like primary care, behavioral health counseling, and dental care—one of the highest unmet needs for those living with HIV.

For more information, visit: http://masquerage.org/

ABOUT EQUITAS HEALTH

Equitas Health (formerly AIDS Resource Center Ohio) is a regional not-for-profit community-based healthcare system founded in 1984. Its expanded mission has made it one of the nation's largest HIV/AIDS, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questions (LGBTQ) healthcare organizations. With 17 offices in 11 cities, it serves more than 67,000 individuals in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia each year through its diverse healthcare and social service delivery system focused around: primary and specialized medical care, community pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, HIV/STI prevention, advocacy, and community health initiatives.

The Equitas Health Pharmacy operates as a social enterprise for Equitas Health and is one of the pillars of the healthcare organization's patient-centered care model. 100% of pharmacy profits are reinvesting back into the organization's programs and services, providing and earned income revenue line for the organization while provide a critical service for the community. For more information, visit www.equitashealth.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.

CONTACT:



Cate Berger, 937-510-9283



CateBerger@equitashealth.com



Laura Mesones, 614-987-5239



lauramesones@equitashealth.com

SOURCE Equitas Health

Related Links

http://www.equitashealth.com

