2018 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Analysis Report Featuring QIAGEN; Danaher; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Agilent Technologies Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories and Promega

The "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Analysis Report By Product, By Type (DNA, RNA), By Application (Drug Discovery, Oncology), By Method, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nucleic acid isolation & purification market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Decreasing cost of genetic sequencing, ongoing developments in genetics, personalized medicine, and diagnostics, and increasing automation and technological advancements in instruments and tools used for isolation and purification of polynucleotides are some of the key factors driving this market.

Nucleic acid isolation and purification is the most basic step deployed in any biological research. Extraction, isolation, and purification of DNA and RNA are very crucial and need the help of experts. These techniques are mostly used in cloning, sequencing, genetic engineering, life science research, forensics, agriculture, and other fields.

Utilization of nucleic acids has gone beyond mere storage of genetic information and protein synthesis. These biological moieties can be used in myriad healthcare domains such as gene therapy, therapeutics and diagnostics, precision medicine, and forensics.

Over the years, scientists have been able to separate and purify nucleic moieties such as mRNA, miRNA, plasmid DNA, and genomic DNA. This is helpful in studying diseases and their pathologies at a genetic level in detail, which in turn, has proved helpful in designing therapeutics and diagnostics for several life threatening diseases. The detachment, disengagement, ligation, and purification of nucleic acids has become a lot easier than before, thanks to technological advancements and increasing use of DNA/RNA sequencing.

Various methods are used for the isolation and purification of nucleic acids such as silica based, magnetic bead based, and reagent based. Magnetic bead-based isolation and purification has become increasingly popular among researchers. These techniques and tools are utilized by diagnostic labs and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, scholastic research institutes, and hospitals.

North America currently holds the largest share in this market, followed by Europe. Asia is likely to register the fastest growth owing to its rapidly expanding economy, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing government financing in research projects.

High cost of instruments that are utilized as part of the methodology for isolation and purification of nucleic acids is one of the key challenges in the market, especially in emerging countries. Major players in this market include QIAGEN; Danaher Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Agilent Technologies Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; and Promega Corporation.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Rapid advancement in the application of genetics in sequencing and different healthcare domains is expected to drive this market

Surge in demand for automated instruments and tools for nucleic acid isolation and purification is also benefitting market growth

High cost of instruments and ambiguous reimbursement policies in some countries for genetic testing and research are expected to emerge as key challenges in the market

Application of nucleic acid isolation & purification technologies in oncology is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period

Large number of technology providers, better healthcare infrastructure and facilities, greater patient awareness, and faster adoption of advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing are responsible for market growth in North America and Europe

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

1.1 Information procurement

1.2 Information or Data Analysis

1.3 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Increasing occurrence of cancer, genetic disorders & infectious diseases

3.1.1.2 Increasing public private funding in biotechnology and life science research

3.1.1.3 Improvement in automation and technical advancements

3.1.1.4 Growth in NGS technologies industry

3.1.1.5 Growing demand for genetically modified crops and organisms

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Intense competition between local and global vendors

3.1.2.2 Scale up issues in biotech industry

3.1.2.3 Challenges related to the use of big data and bioinformatics

3.1.2.4 High cost of automated instruments

3.2 Next Generation Sequencing - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.3 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Market Categorization: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Kits & Reagents

4.3 Instruments



Chapter 5 Market Categorization: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.2 DNA Isolation & Purification

5.2.1 DNA isolation & purification market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.2 Genomic DNA isolation & purification

5.2.3 Plasmid DNA isolation & purification

5.2.4 Viral DNA isolation & purification

5.2.5 Other Types

5.3 RNA Isolation & Purification

5.3.2 MiRNA isolation and purification

5.3.3 mRNA isolation & purification

5.3.4 Total RNA isolation & purification

5.3.5 Other Types

5.3.5.1 Other types market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Market Categorization: Method Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market: Method Movement Analysis

6.2 Column Based Isolation & Purification

6.3 Magnetic Bead Based Isolation & Purification

6.4 Reagent Based Isolation & Purification

6.5 Other Technologies



Chapter 7 Market Categorization: Application & Trend Analysis

7.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.2 Oncology

7.3 Precision Medicines

7.4 Diagnostics

7.5 Drug Discovery & Development

7.6 Agriculture & Animal Research

7.7 Other Applications

7.7.1 Other applications market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Market Categorization: End Use & Trend Analysis

8.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market: End Use Movement Analysis

8.2 Academic Research Institutes

8.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.4 Contract Research Organizations

8.5 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

8.6 Other End-use



Chapter 9 Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Share by Regions and Countries 2017 & 2025

9.2 North America

9.2.2 U.S.

9.2.3 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 U.K.

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 China

9.5 Latin America

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Mexico

9.6 MEA

9.6.2 South Africa



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape



QIAGEN

ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

General Electric Company (GE healthcare)

Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc.

Holdings, Inc. Promega Corporation

Norgen Biotek Corp.

