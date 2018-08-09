2018 Opportunities for Non Traditional Telematics Providers in Truck Telematics Market - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Opportunity for Non Traditional Telematics Providers in Truck Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally 73.1 million trucks are expected to be connected by 2025 and penetration of telematics is set to rise. These macro factors coupled with trends such as rising sales due to economic development, stricter regulations, and more importantly advent of autonomous trucking have driven the interest of non-traditional telematics players toward truck telematics.





Currently, Non- traditional telematics providers such as Truck OEMs, Aggregate manufacturers, Telcos, Map providers, and Tire manufacturers make up the eco system along with Traditional Telematics providers. As of 2017, Non-traditional telematics providers make up for 42.6% out of a total installed base of 12.9 million units in Europe and North America. Truck OEMs initially paved the way for truck telematics starting as early as 1995, via their in-house solutions. Later, they were emulated by other Non-traditional players, who forayed into truck telematics via partnerships and acquisitions.







With the emergence of value trucks' and their demand amongst fleet owners, telematics has become a key differentiator amongst Truck OEMs. Telematics is also helping OEMs to strengthen their customer association to their brand - converting one-time sales into continual service centred relationships. OEMs currently cater to 10.9% of the total installed base and is expected to increase with the prospect of V2V communication and autonomy, as this necessitates OEMs to be the fore-runners with their connectivity solutions.







In the wake of autonomy and V2V connectivity, truck aggregate manufacturers have evolved from only being Tier-1 suppliers to technology innovation partners. They are changing their business approach to focus on innovation, rather than production. Component behaviour analysis and opportunity to tap new segments are the key factors driving aggregate manufacturers to enter the connected truck space. Their strength is in coupling basic fleet management solutions such as GPS tracking, routing, maintenance scheduling and so on with advanced solutions such as prognostics and OTA programming.







High speed data services lay the platform for Telcos to offer telematics. Telcos have evolved from being a powerful service provider to application and services switchboard. This puts them in the driver's seat to manage the more app-based open platform telematics ecosystem. They see real value addition in offering data analytics and intelligence, rather than only selling raw vehicle data. Majority of the top network providers initially forayed into fleet telematics by starting of with their in-house solutions, and then expanded their portfolio and regional presence via acquisition of prominent telematics service providers.







Navigation providers form the bedrock of fleet telematics solutions. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships have transformed them from being a stand alone mapping company to a full-fledged fleet telematics service provider. They can use their core competencies as a leverage to provide advanced GPS based solutions and map based ADAS for platooning and autonomous trucking.







Riding the IoT wave, leading tire manufacturers are moving on from providing tire as a product to Tire-as-a-Service model. As 25% of the fuel in a truck is consumed in overcoming rolling resistance of tires, gathering data on parameters such as tread depth and inflation pressure will assist tire manufacturers in designing low rolling. Moreover, fleet managers prioritize uptime and scheduled servicing over ad hoc replacement. This requires tire manufacturers to provide tire related value added solutions such as remote diagnostics, prognostics, road-side assistance, and maintenance scheduling.







With the European and American connected truck market highly fragmented with 400-500 participants, the future beckons other prominent non-traditional players such as IT providers, chip manufacturers, truck leasing companies and logistics companies to foray into truck telematics via mergers and acquisitions and subsequently increase the share of Non traditional telematics players.







Key Issues Addressed

What are the trends that are driving Non Traditional telematics providers into entering the connected truck telematics ecosystem?

What are the strategies currently devised by Non Traditional telematics providers for entering the commercial vehicle telematics ecosystem?

What are the telematics solutions that each of the Non Traditional telematics providers have in their portfolio?

What are the strategic imperatives for connected truck vendors as a whole community?

What are the opportunities available for future Non Traditional Telematics providers in 2018?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Key Trends Driving the Landscape of Connected Trucks in 2018

Key Driving Factors of NTTP's Interest toward Truck Telematics

Brief Landscape of Non Traditional Telematics Providers (NTTPs)

NTTPs Roadmap - Progression from Product to Truck Services Provider

Entry Strategy of NTTPs into Truck Telematics Market

Five Key Pillars to Enter Truck Telematics Ecosystem

Key Focus Areas on Telematics Packages

CV Telematics Market Information for Europe and North America , 2017

and , 2017 Key Findings

2. Research Scope, Definitions, and Methodology

Research Scope, Definitions, and Methodology

Research Scope

DefinitionTTPs and NTTPs

Research Methodology

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Non Traditional Telematics Providers Market OverviewTruck OEMs

Non Traditional Telematics Providers Market OverviewTruck OEMs

TelematicsA Core Differentiator Amongst Truck OEMs

OEMs' In-house FMS Have Adapted to the Open-Platform Trend

Select Truck OEMs Services Benchmarking

Case - Daimler Trucks

4. Truck Aggregate Manufacturers

Truck Aggregate Manufacturers

Tier-I Suppliers to Technology Innovation Partners

Component Diagnostics is the Strength of Aggregate Manufacturers

Select Truck Aggregate Manufacturers Services Benchmarking

Case - ZF: Openmatics

5. Tire Manufacturers

Tire Manufacturers

Connected Tire; More Connect to the Vehicle than to the Road

Majority Tire Manufacturers' Flagship FM Solutions are In-house

Select Tire Manufacturers Services Benchmarking

Case - Michelin Groups

6. Telcos

Telcos

High Speed Data Services Lay the Platform for Telcos to Offer Telematics

Telcos Have Established their Solutions in All Vehicle Segments

Select Telcos Services Benchmarking

Case - Verizon Connect

7. Navigation providers

Navigation providers

Navigation Providers Form the Bedrock of Fleet Telematics Solutions

Map Providers Make their Mark in Developed and Emerging Markets

Select Navigation Providers Services Benchmarking

Case - TomTom Telematics

8. Future Outlook

Future Outlook

Opportunities for Other NTTPs in Connected Truck Ecosystem

9. Opportunity Analysis

Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity - Technology and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives

10. Conclusion

Conclusion

The Last Word3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix

Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned





Daimler Trucks

Openmatics

Telcos

Verison Connect

TomTom Telematics

