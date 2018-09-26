2018 Oracle NetSuite Open to Benefit Local Youth Nonprofit SquashDrive

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Squash Engine, Inc. announced that SquashDrive, the Bay Area's first urban squash program, will once again be the official charity partner of the Oracle NetSuite Open this year.

SquashDrive is an intensive after school, weekend and summer program that uses the unique combination of squash instruction, academic tutoring and community service to help Bay Area public school students reach their full potential. Started in 2010 by Oracle NetSuite Open Associate Director, Lauren Patrizio Xaba, SquashDrive is modeled after other successful urban squash and education nonprofits across the country who have seen 95 percent of their students go on to college.

Last year, the Oracle NetSuite Open helped SquashDrive reach its $70,000 fundraising goal during the tournament to support its growing College Prep program. This year, SquashDrive is looking to raise money via a squash and ping-pong Corporate Challenge to help provide Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) enrichment opportunities for its 84 student-athletes.

"With the funds we raised last year, we were able to expand opportunities for our first generation of students to visit and apply to colleges," Patrizio Xaba said. "This is an exciting season for the program as we watch our first high school seniors graduate from the program. The older generation have now demonstrated to our new students what's possible through the opportunities that squash presents. The Oracle NetSuite Open is such an amazing event and we're so lucky to be a partner and appreciate the support of the entire Bay Area squash community."

SquashDrive's oldest students, who started at the program as fourth and fifth graders in 2010, are now eleventh and twelfth graders in high school, and in the midst of their college search and process. Squash plays a big role in college admissions for some students. Among high school graduates of National Urban Squash and Education Association (NUSEA) programs across the country, 23 percent go on to play college squash. This year's SquashDrive fundraising goal is $50,000, which will help expose students to STEM learning and careers through camps, speaker series, field trips and summer enrichment programs.

Every year, SquashDrive gives the program's top students the opportunity to be greeters and ushers for each night at the glass court and to participate in squash clinics hosted by the pros.

Tickets are on sale now for glass court play, September 29-October 2, at www.oraclenetsuiteopen.com , with a price range available for every budget.

For group rates, packages and select box seat availability, contact the Oracle NetSuite Open Box Office at tickets@oraclenetsuiteopen.com , or call 415-738-2517.

Stay tuned to www.oraclenetsuiteopen.com for more news and information, follow @ONOSquash on Twitter and @OracleNetSuiteOpen on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Squash Engine, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oraclenetsuiteopen.com

