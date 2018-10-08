2018 Rock Health Summit Opens with Panel Featuring DotLab CEO

Bowerman and two other healthcare technology founders shared their lived successes and challenges within the context of recent data coming out of Rock Health's latest funding report. In their 2018 Digital Health Midyear Funding Review , Rock Health reports on the continued upward trajectory of venture funding for digital health, reaching $3.4 billion during the first half of 2018. Rock Health points to faster capital deployment and repeat investors as driving forces behind this trend. The report also highlights that early-stage healthcare technology companies have been maturing and are being rewarded for "hitting key validation milestones." During the panel, Bowerman said, "DotLab's priority has been clinical development and gathering the required clinical and scientific evidence to support the validation of our technology."

Earlier this month, DotLab, a personalized medicine company for women's health, announced the expansion of enrollment into its Early Access Program, which will allow U.S. physicians to order the company's non-invasive endometriosis test, DotEndo. Endometriosis is a chronic disease that affects one in ten women of reproductive age, or roughly 600 million women worldwide. Despite symptoms that include pelvic pain and infertility, many women still remain undiagnosed. While the gold standard for diagnosis today is laparoscopic surgery, DotEndo uses either a patient's saliva or blood sample to measure a panel of disease-specific microRNA biomarkers that confirms the presence of active disease.

About DotLab

DotLab is a personalized medicine company founded in 2016. DotLab's first product, DotEndo, is a non-invasive saliva test for endometriosis, a chronic condition that affects one in ten women worldwide. DotLab's technology has received awards from the MIT Technology Review and the American Society of Reproductive Medicine. For more information, please visit www.dotlab.com .

