2018 Rodenticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - Forecast to 2025

The "Rodenticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mode of Application (Pellets, Blocks, Powder & Spray), By Product, By End Use (Pest Control Companies, Household, Agriculture), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rodenticides market size is anticipated to reach USD 993.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Increased prevalence of rodent-related diseases and rising demand for rodent control are likely to be major factors driving market growth.

Increasing urbanization, coupled with demand to maintain high hygiene standards in the business, public, and residential sectors, is expected to augment demand. Over 54.0% of the world's total population resides in urban areas, which is likely to register an increase of 66.0% by 2025, according to the United Nations (UN). Increasing population and rising consciousness regarding healthy environment are likely to augment demand for rodenticides over the coming years.

Stringent government policies regarding active ingredients used in production of rodenticides is predicted to be a major limiting factor over the forecast period. For instance, in Canada, only zinc phosphide and strychnine are registered for use as rodenticides. Natural rodenticides use non-toxic and food grade ingredients approved by the EPA.

Rodenticide manufacturers are continuously engaged in research and development of active ingredients for production of superior quality products that provide higher efficiency. Companies lay high emphasis on increasing their regional presence in order to tap unexplored markets.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product, the non-anticoagulant segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025 due to higher efficiency in destroying rodents in comparison to anticoagulants

The powder and spray mode of application is expected to register a sluggish CAGR of 2.5% from 2017 to 2025. Use of such modes spreads particles into the air when used in ventilation, which, in turn, could harm pets and humans

By end use, the agriculture segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2025. Increase in damage to grains, farm equipment, and crop by rodents is likely to drive segment growth over the forecast period

Demand for rodenticides in China is anticipated to signify a CAGR of 6.6% over the coming years. Acute rodenticides have been used in the country for many years and play a vital role in controlling rodent population

is anticipated to signify a CAGR of 6.6% over the coming years. Acute rodenticides have been used in the country for many years and play a vital role in controlling rodent population Central and South America is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2025. Rising rodent population in the region is a limiting factor for development or introduction of some crops, which is likely to propel demand for rodent control products in the coming years

is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2025. Rising rodent population in the region is a limiting factor for development or introduction of some crops, which is likely to propel demand for rodent control products in the coming years Manufacturers are engaged in various acquisitions and new product developments to gain prominence in the market. For instance, Rentokil Initial plc acquired Vector Disease Acquisition, LLC in November 2017 to expand its presence in North America .

