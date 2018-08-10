2018 SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies Award Recipients Announced

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 17th year, this competition recognizes the achievements of top-performing private and publicly-owned companies that have contributed to South Carolina's economy through exceptional increases in revenues and employment. SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies, founded as a way to honor the state's most dynamic businesses and their contributions to our state's economic vitality, the SC TOP 25 Fastest Growing Companies program, presented by The Capital Corporation, and Co-sponsored by Integrated Media Publishing (publisher of Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly and Charleston Business Magazine), BDO USA LLP, PNC Bank, Keenan Suggs | HUB, and Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP, has turned into South Carolina's most sought-after recognition for rapidly growing companies. This year's TOP 25 highest ranking companies, SC Excellence in Business Awards, and South Carolina Economic Impact Award will be honored at a statewide luncheon to be held October 10th in Columbia, SC. Rankings from 1-25 will be announced at the event.

2018 Award Winners in alphabetical order:

9 Round

Simpsonville

Advantage | ForbesBook

Charleston

Cantey Foundation Specialists

Camden

Clayton Construction Company, Inc.

Spartanburg

Clear Touch Interactive

Greenville

Diesel Laptops

Gilbert

Duke Brands

Greenville

Equiscript

North Charleston

Frampton Construction

Ladson

Harper General Contractors

Greenville

Hunter Quinn Homes

Mount Pleasant

Innovative Vehicle Solutions

Ladson

Intellectual Capitol

Greenville

Jeff Cook Real Estate

North Charleston

Linden Construction

Charleston

MedTrust Medical Transport

Charleston

National Land Realty

Greenville

Nephron Pharmaceuticals

West Columbia

NextGen Supply Chain Integrators

Greenville

PCI Group

Fort Mill

RealOp Investments

Greenville

Source Ortho

Mount Pleasant

The Hiring Group

Greer

Thomas Mechanical

Laurens

WCM Global Wealth

Greenville

Event details:

Wednesday, October 10th, 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM

Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center: 1101 Lincoln St. Columbia, SC 29201

Keynote speaker: Jeff Moore, Volvo's Vice President Manufacturing Americas and Plant Manager for Volvo's new Charleston Plant

To purchase tickets or for more information visit: https://sc25fastestgrowing.eventbrite.com  or call Lori Coon at 864.335.5080. For more information regarding South Carolina Business Awards please visit www.scbusinessawards.com

Methodology: In 2018, companies were judged using a weighted calculation based on year-over-year growth in two categories: revenue and employee headcount. This calculation covered the annual periods from 2015 to 2017. These measurements portray positive change and true growth in any company without regard to industry and position everyone to vie for prestigious spot among South Carolina's Top 25 Fastest Growing Companies.

About The Capital Corporation: The Capital Corporation has been helping lower middle market companies achieve their financial objectives since 1991. With hundreds of closed transactions, The Capital Corporation is one of the most successful middle market investment banking firms in the country. It takes experience, commitment, and unwavering focus to achieve such results and that is what we bring to every deal.

