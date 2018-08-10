2018 SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies Award Recipients Announced

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 17th year, this competition recognizes the achievements of top-performing private and publicly-owned companies that have contributed to South Carolina's economy through exceptional increases in revenues and employment. SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies, founded as a way to honor the state's most dynamic businesses and their contributions to our state's economic vitality, the SC TOP 25 Fastest Growing Companies program, presented by The Capital Corporation, and Co-sponsored by Integrated Media Publishing (publisher of Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly and Charleston Business Magazine), BDO USA LLP, PNC Bank, Keenan Suggs | HUB, and Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP, has turned into South Carolina's most sought-after recognition for rapidly growing companies. This year's TOP 25 highest ranking companies, SC Excellence in Business Awards, and South Carolina Economic Impact Award will be honored at a statewide luncheon to be held October 10th in Columbia, SC. Rankings from 1-25 will be announced at the event.

2018 Award Winners in alphabetical order:

9 Round Simpsonville Advantage | ForbesBook Charleston Cantey Foundation Specialists Camden Clayton Construction Company, Inc. Spartanburg Clear Touch Interactive Greenville Diesel Laptops Gilbert Duke Brands Greenville Equiscript North Charleston Frampton Construction Ladson Harper General Contractors Greenville Hunter Quinn Homes Mount Pleasant Innovative Vehicle Solutions Ladson Intellectual Capitol Greenville Jeff Cook Real Estate North Charleston Linden Construction Charleston MedTrust Medical Transport Charleston National Land Realty Greenville Nephron Pharmaceuticals West Columbia NextGen Supply Chain Integrators Greenville PCI Group Fort Mill RealOp Investments Greenville Source Ortho Mount Pleasant The Hiring Group Greer Thomas Mechanical Laurens WCM Global Wealth Greenville

Event details:



Wednesday, October 10th, 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM



Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center: 1101 Lincoln St. Columbia, SC 29201

Keynote speaker: Jeff Moore, Volvo's Vice President Manufacturing Americas and Plant Manager for Volvo's new Charleston Plant

To purchase tickets or for more information visit: https://sc25fastestgrowing.eventbrite.com or call Lori Coon at 864.335.5080. For more information regarding South Carolina Business Awards please visit www.scbusinessawards.com

Methodology: In 2018, companies were judged using a weighted calculation based on year-over-year growth in two categories: revenue and employee headcount. This calculation covered the annual periods from 2015 to 2017. These measurements portray positive change and true growth in any company without regard to industry and position everyone to vie for prestigious spot among South Carolina's Top 25 Fastest Growing Companies.

About The Capital Corporation: The Capital Corporation has been helping lower middle market companies achieve their financial objectives since 1991. With hundreds of closed transactions, The Capital Corporation is one of the most successful middle market investment banking firms in the country. It takes experience, commitment, and unwavering focus to achieve such results and that is what we bring to every deal.

Media Contact: Reschin Graham Moore - The Capital Corporation rgraham@thecapitalcorp.com

SOURCE The Capital Corporation