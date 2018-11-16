2018 Seattle Marathon Welcomes CBD-Supplement Company OLEO, Inc. To The Victory Recovery Area

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OLEO, Inc. - a Seattle-based, influential CBD drink supplement company known for their highly potent water-soluble CBD products to better serve the active lifestyle - will be present at the 2018 Seattle Marathon by Amica Insurance in historic Seattle Center, November 25, 2018. OLEO drink mixes make the athlete's daily dose of CBD a breeze, aiding with race recovery by combining functional antioxidants and electrolytes with the power of non-intoxicating CBD.

OLEO is the first athletic drink mix company containing CBD to conduct research accurately measuring oral cannabidiol absorption through a test machine mimicking the human digestive system, showing what CBD products are best for the active individual. Including product lines such as Coconut Mix, Rooibos Tea Mix, and a flavorless Original Mix, OLEO products absorb better, faster and still have greater bioaccessibility over long-term observation.

As the premiere CBD company this weekend, OLEO will educate attendees on their Micro-Encapsulated CBD products and share recent research showing OleoCBDTM to be 4-5x more absorbent, or potent, than most traditional CBD products on the market. OLEO's heightened bioaccessibility make it the optimal choice for athletes regarding CBD supplementation to help those active individuals in their post-workout routines.

With a majority of the athletic world now taking notice of CBD's benefits, OLEO views the marathon as a huge opportunity to reach new CBD users and to educate runners and endurance athletes on the positive effects of OLEO's Micro-Encapsulated, THC-free alternative. CBD, or cannabidiol, a non-intoxicating cannabinoid that is legal to consume among sports organizations according to The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Visit the OLEO booth this weekend to peruse and sample OLEO's dietary supplement drink mixes.

RECOVERY AREA HOURS (RACE DAY)

Sunday, November 25, 2018, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

For more information on the marathon, visit www.seattlemarathon.org .

About OLEO

OLEO, Inc. is a dietary supplement company thoughtfully designing great-tasting, potent, water-soluble CBD products to help people enjoy life at their fullest physical potential. OLEO offers a collection of powdered drink mixes infused with their active ingredient OleoCBD™. "About OLEO" Continued Here

View OleoCBD™ Bioaccessibility Study by Triskelion Here

MEDIA CONTACT: Brittany J. Confer | (814) 244 - 0653 | press@oleolife.com

SOURCE OLEO, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.oleolife.com

