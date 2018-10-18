2018 Shanghai International STEM Educational Products Fair to take place December 7 to 9

Under the aegis of the Shanghai Science Education Development Foundation and the Shanghai Education Association, and organized by the Shanghai Popular Science & Technology Volunteer Association, the Shanghai Science & Education Promotion Center, the Shanghai Science Association for Young Talents and World Pride Exhibition Services Co., Ltd. - Shanghai, the event, which is dedicated to building an international platform with the aim of improving China's domestic STEM education, has invited STEM industry experts from around the globe. Adolescents and young adults interested in technologies and science will get a hands-on opportunity to experience the enjoyment that can't be found in normal classrooms, while teachers and educational institutions interested in STEM education will have an opportunity to learn about new approaches to combining traditional Chinese education with STEM, and visitors will enhance their awareness of essential-qualities-oriented education at the fair.

Both well-established and emerging STEM players are taking part in the event, highlighted by the global debut of Revo IT and Dr. S

Old hands and new entrants will share the spotlight at the fair, with exhibits including several brands that, in the aggregate, cover a wide range of disciplines and subjects. Exhibitors including Innovation First, Sony, Xiaomi subsidiary Beijing AIQI Technology, Shanghai Putao Technology, Dr. S, Abilix and Shanghai Taijing Robot are well positioned to showcase their unique and distinctive content, including:

programmable, interactive and educational robots,

construction-themed toys including 3D jigsaw puzzles, shapeable clay and sand as well as building blocks and magnetic building tiles,

toys highlighting nature as well as scientific exploration and experiments,

3D scanners and printers, tool kits as well as STEM kits and educational suites.

In addition to viewing a collection of existing STEM products, visitors will have opportunities to have test their skills on many of the new products.

Dr. S, a distinctly American STEM education brand, will showcase "power the future"-themed products and launch their proprietary series of professional education brands including Learning Resources, a brand that has already become very popular in the US and engages kids in matter, energy, force and movement as well as the planet Earth and the universe, with the aim of inspiring kids' thirst for science from a micro-and-macro perspective. Revo IT, an emerging firm with a focus on programming and robotics, will release ANKI COZMO, a robot consisting of more than 300 parts and capable of expressing hundreds of emotions, at the fair.

The 7th TRCC China Robot Creative Design Competition to hold finals

In addition to an attention-grabbing lineup of exhibitions and exhibits, the 7th TRCC China Robot Creative Design Competition, jointly organized by the Shanghai Association of Higher Education, Shanghai Taijing Group, and organizers of the Shanghai International STEM Educational Products Fair, will hold the competition finals during the fair. In addition to innovation in robotics, robots showing off their skills, battle of the robots and how to fly a drone, a competition for best mini-program installed in a robot and best creative design for a robot have been added to this year's finals, expanding the contest to 14 competitions in six categories. By combining releases of new technical advances with demonstrations of some of the better skilled robots carrying out commands based on the mini-programs, the contest is not only a competition, but also a showcase of the latest achievements.

Other activities that are sure to attract the attention of attendees:

the "Who can solve Rubik's Cube in under two-minutes" challenge;

a topic-specific encyclopedia replete with of fun-filled facts about frogs;

the noova robot race (a competition between robots from robotics start-ups that have promoted their wares on the noova platform);

a scratch Kung Fu Kid race;

race; the virtual reality (VR) creative arts online classroom; and

Dr. S's demonstration of imported STEM teaching tools.

Tong Zhizhong, general manager of World Pride Exhibition Services Co., Ltd. – Shanghai, said: "The fair will provide STEM education players around the world with a platform for mutual exchanges and learning, boosting the development of STEM education as well as a diversified STEM education ecosystem with unique Chinese characteristics. The fair was established to heighten interest in science among the public, especially the youngest segment, while bringing them up to date on the latest scientific advances, using teaching methods that keep students and audiences intrigued and engaged as well as help them develop their logical thinking.

In addition to the latest information and updates on what is happening in STEM education, the fair will bring together top international STEM education experts, among them, Abdul Chohan, Apple's certified educator and Apple Distinguished Educator (ADE), and Paul Harrington, managing director of Timstar and chairman of BESA's science group, to discuss the hot topics of the moment, keep up with industry trends and exchange ideas on what to do and where to go next.

