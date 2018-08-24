2018 Skincare Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global skincare devices market size is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2020, progressing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.







Increasing number of skin related disorders such as cancer and assorted disorders are likely to increase the adoption rate of these devices.







Rising use of home-care products and growing medical spa treatments are some the key trends stimulating market growth. Some of the key factors that are driving growth are technological advancements, growing appearance consciousness, and rising disposable income.







Growing awareness regarding benefits of skin rejuvenation amongst patients, rising demand for aesthetics, and increasing incidence of skin disorders are among the primary growth stimulants. Syneron Medical, a U.S. based company, is one of the biggest players in the skin rejuvenation market. Its product known as VelaSmooth which has been approved by the U.S. FDA.







The market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of skin diseases. Technological advancements, extremely effective devices, and increasing acceptance of these devices as they are non-invasive, are some of the factors escalating the growth of the market.







Furthermore, surging demand for processes such as liposuction, body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and tightening is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market. However, equipment cost and competitive pricing are limiting the market from realizing its utmost potential.







Further key findings from the report suggest:

Cellulite reduction was the largest segment in 2014 owing to its wide acceptance and usage globally

The body contouring and skin tightening segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for aesthetic procedures

North America was the largest region in 2016 owing to technological advancements, well-established infrastructure, and presence of high income buyers

is likely to be the fastest growing region owing to availability of cost-effective devices and rising disposable income Some of the prominent players of the market are Syneron Medical Ltd; Philips; Solta Medical Inc.; Alma Lasers Ltd; Schick Medical; Lumenis Ltd.; and PhotoMedex. The key players are engaging in different marketing strategies to increase their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:







Chapter 1. Executive Summary



1.1. Skincare Devices - Industry Summary and Critical Success Factors (CSFs)







Chapter 2. Skincare Devices Industry Outlook



2.1. Market Segmentation



2.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects



2.3. Skincare Devices Market Dynamics



2.3.1. Market Driver Analysis



2.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis



2.4. Key Opportunities Prioritized



2.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's



2.6. Skincare Devices- Company Market Share Analysis



2.7. Skincare Devices Market PESTEL Analysis, 2012







Chapter 3. Skincare Devices Product Outlook



3.1. Skincare Diagnostic Devices



3.1.1. Dermatoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 - 2020 (USD Million)



3.1.2. Image Guidance Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 - 2020 (USD Million)



3.1.3. Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 - 2020 (USD Million)



3.2. Skincare Treatment Devices



3.2.1. Lasabrasion Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 - 2020 (USD Million)



3.2.2. LED Therapy Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 - 2020 (USD Million)



3.2.3. Liposuction Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 - 2020 (USD Million)



3.2.4. Microdermabrasion Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 - 2020 (USD Million)



3.2.5. Cryotherapy Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 - 2020 (USD Million)



3.2.6. Electrosurgical Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 - 2020 (USD Million)







Chapter 4. Skincare Devices Application Outlook



4.1. Disease Diagnosis & Treatment



4.2. Hair Removal Market



4.3. Skin Rejuvenation



4.4. Cellulite Reduction



4.5. Body Contouring And Skin Tightening







Chapter 5. Skincare Devices Regional Outlook







Chapter 6. Skincare Devices Competitive landscape





Solta Medical Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Cynosure Inc.

Cuttera Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Alma Lasers Ltd.

PhotoMedex

