2018 Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment Held in the United States for Recruitment and Exchange

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After the Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment in the UK and Ireland in July, six enterprises based in Chengdu Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone (CDHT) (ANZ Global Service and Operations (Chengdu) Company Limited, Ygomi Information Services (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., Sichuan Changhong Electric Co., Ltd., ThoughtWorks Software Technology (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., Chengdu Winnersoft Co., Ltd. and Chengdu Corntree Technology Co., Ltd) headed to New York and Boston on September 13 to hold high-level talent recruitment fairs. During the 5-day trip, these companies sought out high-end talents in the fields of deep learning and data analysis, and also connected with famous American enterprises and institutions.

The Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment is a large-scale group recruitment action organized by CDHT Management Committee and jointly undertaken by the CDHT Party-masses Work Department and Chengdu Tianfu Software Park. It has been successfully held for three years. In the first two years, the Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment was held in Silicon Valley in the United States, Seoul in South Korea, Frankfurt in Germany, Stockholm in Sweden and Toronto in Canada, attracting more than 770 high-end talents, of whom over 160 signed tentative employment contracts. This activity has already become an important platform for enterprises in CDHT to seek out overseas high-end talents and expand their brand influence.

Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment North America Station for Top-notch Talents of Deep Learning and Data Analysis

2018 marks the third year of the Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment. This year's event saw improvements in both the scale of the recruitment and the event setting.

In terms of recruitment scale, the overseas talent r ecruitment took a more targeted approach. At the 2018 Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment European Station, more than 3,000 British and Irish candidates were invited via e-mails, phone calls and SMSs. Thousands of excellent resumes were received for 32 jobs and more than 300 outstanding talents in electronic information and finance attended the conference. 20% of the participants held doctoral degrees and 70% participants had master's degrees. At the event, over 40 offers for high-end positions were sent out.

For the Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment USA Station in September, six enterprises in CDHT (ANZ Bank, Ygomi, Changhong, ThoughtWorks, Winnersoft and Corntree Technology) offered 28 high-end jobs and recruited advanced talents in innovation-oriented first-tier cities like New York and Boston. At present, the enterprises have received 2,500 recommended resumes. The HR managers of these enterprises believe that these resumes will be very well-matched to the positions and highly anticipated for this recruitment fair.

In terms of the event setting, it is much closer to company's needs and highlights practical results. The 2018 Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment will deeply cooperate with local talent agencies, hold "the CDHT Talent Policy Promotion Conference" and "High-level Talents Recruitment Fair", and also expand CDHT offshore innovation and entrepreneurship bases (working stations) for overseas talents to Boston and New York.

At the Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment USA Station, the delegation plans to sign cooperation agreements with the elite career development platform Liepin North America and the first professional Chinese entrepreneurship incubator in eastern America, IbeeHub. In addition, they visited well-known colleges, organizations and enterprises such as Harvard Career Development Center, Cambridge Innovation Centre and IBM to have discussions concerning university-enterprise cooperation, project incubation and international cooperation, so as to get a deeper understanding of cutting-edge R&D achievements and intuitively learn the management experience of international internet companies.

Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment Becoming the New "Business Card" of Chengdu

With a deep-seated industrial base, friendly living environment, rapidly-expanding contacts, Chengdu is increasingly attracting a large number of overseas high-level talents. The talent attraction platform established through Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment has steadily become the "Business Card" of Chengdu's urban development and also a new window for overseas top talents, experts and scholars to recognize Chengdu.

It is the third time that Ubisoft Chengdu has participated in Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment. According to the HR manager Zhou Bangning of Ubisoft Chengdu, through Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment, Ubisoft Chengdu recruited an outstanding technical artist and game planner at Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment North America Station in 2017. After working in Ubisoft, the game planner actively recommended a number of his classmates and colleagues to Ubisoft Chengdu, among which one person has already been hired. This platform has helped many enterprises successfully build their own overseas high-end talent pools.

At the 2017 Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment European Station, the enterprise delegation paid a special visit to Mr. Lars Asplund, the leading scientist in robot research from Sweden and founder of the European five-year master degree in robotics. In October 2017, Mr. Lars was invited to visit Chengdu by Chengdu Tianfu Software Park, and delivered a wonderful speech about European development of artificial intelligence to Chengdu entrepreneurs at the 2017 Tianfu Software Park Summit Forum and the 11th Sichuan Internet Conference.

Returning Talents Gathering in Chengdu Tianfu Software Park

Early in 2018, Chengdu made a list of 31 potential unicorn enterprises, of which 13 enterprises were located in Chengdu Tianfu Software Park, known as the cradle of potential unicorn enterprises in Chengdu. In June 2018, Medlinker in Tianfu Software Park announced a one billion RMB Series D round, making it a unicorn enterprise. The rise of each unicorn enterprise is intrinsically linked to the support of a strong talent pool. As the co-undertaker of Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment, Chengdu Tianfu Software Park aims to serve as a connection platform and actively mobilizes enterprises to attract global talents and realize business breakthroughs.

KG.com participated in the Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment for the first time at the European Station. They sent out 3 offers and received an excellent response. One candidate, Zhou Fang, once worked for four famous accounting firms and will now be responsible for overseas investment and overseas market expansion. KG.com is an emerging fintech and media service platform specialized in covering blockchain technology, internet technology, start-up financing, and more. It is in need of top talents who have a deep understanding of new technologies like blockchain and are familiar with investment in overseas markets. Bi Jiacheng, COO of KG.com, highly praised the 3 candidates that were recruited, saying they are perfect for them in terms pf their education and personal experience requirements and will help the company expand its overseas market.

The Park has become a famous domestic innovation landmark and the preferred place for well-known software and information technology service enterprises at home and abroad to execute strategic layout in China, while also attracting attention from more and more top talents. According to statistics, the Park has nearly 60,000 talents with bachelor degrees or above. The support from tens of thousands of talents precipitates the rise of many famous startups.

SOURCE Chengdu Tianfu Software Park