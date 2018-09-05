2018 Top 10 World's Leading Household Products And Personal Care Companies: Capabilities, Goals and Strategies

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The series includes current assessments of more than 1,000 companies worldwide. Depending on the company's business nature and structure, the assessments include all or some of the following analyses: Organization and Management, Acquisitions and Divestitures, Facilities and Employees, Research and Development, Technological Know-How, Key Products, Marketing Capabilities, Financial Results, Strengths and Weaknesses, and Strategic Directions.

The report analyzes the following companies:

Colgate-Palmolive



Essity



Estee Lauder



Henkel



Kao



Kimberly-Clark



L'Oreal



P&G



Reckitt Benckiser



Unilever

The report provides significant competitor information, analysis and insight critical to the development and implementation of effective marketing and R&D programs.

In the dynamic and fragmented Household Products And Personal Care industry, besieged by intense competition and rapid change of technological innovations, the ability to anticipate new product introductions and marketing strategies is particularly important...and can spell the difference between success and failure.

The report's objectives include:

- To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisitions and joint venture candidates.



- To complement organizations' internal competitor information gathering efforts with strategic analysis, data interpretation and insight.

