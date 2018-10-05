2018 Whistleblower of the Year Award

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The James Hoyer law firm is proud to announce that our client Karin Berntsen was named Whistleblower of the Year at the annual Taxpayers Against Fraud awards dinner, in Washington D.C. This marks the second time in the past three years that a James Hoyer client has been bestowed with this great honor.

Berntsen blew the whistle on Prime Healthcare, the 5th largest healthcare system in the country, exposing evidence of improper billing and upcoding which she believed was putting patients at risk and abusing taxpayers. Her fearless, tireless, seven year commitment to the case resulted in the company paying $65 million dollar to settle civil charges of fraud against the government.

"I am very honored to be selected as the 2018 Whistleblower of the Year by Taxpayers Against Fraud," Berntsen said. "It wasn't easy, but sometimes that makes you more determined. The more obstacles I had, the stronger it made me. I knew the taxpayers were being cheated and the patients were put at risk, so coming forward was just the right thing to do."

It took incredible courage and perseverance for Berntsen to continue with the case for seven long years, despite extreme personal hardship, which included serious illnesses, surgeries and hospitalizations. Nevertheless, she endured through it all, remaining in place as an employee at Alvarado Hospital in San Diego and agreeing to wear a wire for the FBI on multiple occasions to record evidence.

"Karin's dedication to justice was unwavering. I cannot imagine a more deserving individual for this prestigious honor. She put her career on the line against a powerful company, but through it all, she remained strong," said James Hoyer Partner Elaine Stromgren, Berntsen's lead attorney.

Please join James Hoyer in congratulating Karin for this deserving recognition.

Law Firm Expansion

The timing of this exciting Whistleblower of the Year news coincides with another big announcement for James Hoyer, P.A. The firm is building on our success as a premiere whistleblower firm nationwide by expanding our presence to Washington D.C. and Michigan and adding a new employment law division.

Attorney Dave Scher, a principal at The Employment Law Group for the past decade, joins the firm as partner and will lead our new Washington, D.C. office and our new employment law practice. In addition, James Hoyer has established a formal association with attorney David Haron, Founder and CEO of Haron Law Group in Detroit, Michigan, to collaborate on whistleblower, health care, SEC, and employment cases.

"This is an exciting time for the James Hoyer firm. We are honored to represent Karin and very lucky to have talented attorneys like Dave and David joining our mission to fight fraud against the government and battle against discrimination and inequities in the workplace," said James Hoyer Managing Partner Jesse Hoyer.

For more information on both of these announcements, please visit our website at http://www.jameshoyer.com/

