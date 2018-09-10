2018 WTMC to explore internationalization and transformation of textile industry

SHAOXING, China, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 The First World Textile Merchandising Conference (2018 WTMC) will be held at the Keqiao District, Shaoxing City of east China's Zhejiang Province in September 20-21, to explore new patterns of internationalization and transformation of the textile industry.

It is expected that well-known enterprises, top fashion institutions, industry associations, design institutes from more than 20 countries will participate in the 2018 WTMC to discuss the status quo and future of the world's textile industry and promote the cooperation in the textile industry chain under the Belt and Road Initiative.

China's textile industry has to strengthen international cooperation, actively promote cross-border flows of resources such as products, production capacity, technology, capital, and talents, strengthen product innovation, and advance the industrial intelligence and service transformation in the process of the industrial transformation and upgrading, according to Sun Ruizhe, president of the China National Textile And Apparel Council (CNTAC), earlier at the press conference of 2018 WTMC.

In recent years, markets along the Belt and Road routes have gradually become a new engine for the foreign trade development of Keqiao District of Shaoxing City. As an important textile industry base in China, Keqiao District has a full textile industry chain including raw materials, textile machinery, fabrics, home textiles and garments, as well as a large textile distribution center, China Textile City.

According to statistics, there are nearly 500 enterprises in Keqiao which have made investment in 65 countries and regions.

