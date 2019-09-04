2019-20 Review Uncovers New Data And Insights Into Diversity And Inclusion In The Legal Profession

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession ("IILP") has released its 2019-20 Review on the State of Diversity and Inclusion in the Legal Profession. The Review provides:

Compilation and analysis of the most current demographics on diversity in the profession;

25 articles examining different aspects of diversity issues within the profession, offering practical tips, real world insights, and in-depth analysis of the diversity within diversity; and,

diversity; and, Highlights on the most promising strategies and programs to advance diversity from across the US.

Findings include:

The legal profession remains one of the least diverse of all professions in the US. While minority representation among lawyers has increased from 11.3% in 2006-08 to 15.3% in 2016-18, and female representation among lawyers grew from 32.6% in 2007 to 37.4% in 2017, the data continues to show significantly inadequate representation at higher levels.

Articles in the new Review cover topics including:

Proposal for the ABA to adopt a new model Rule acknowledging that lawyers have an ethical obligation to promote the ideal of equality for all members of society;

to promote the ideal of equality for all members of society; Incorporating Non-U.S. Nationals in Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives;

Asian Pacific Americans and Affirmative Action;

Understanding the "B" in LGBT;

How to increase the numbers of Native American law students;

The myths about and challenges LGBT lawyers encounter; and

Gender disparity across cultures.

The Review is available at no charge and can be accessed: http://www.theiilp.com/IILP-Review-2019-20/.

In conjunction with the publication of the Review, IILP will be convening Symposia on the State of Diversity and Inclusion in the Legal Profession in cities across the country. Dates will be posted as available at www.TheIILP.com/calendar.

About the Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession

Through programs, projects, and research, the Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession promotes diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. IILP advances new approaches and invents/tests methodologies that will lead to real change and eliminate bias in the legal field. For more information, visit IILP's website; or follow on Twitter at @theiilp, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: Sandra Yamate

Phone: 312/628-5885

E-Mail: news@theiilp.com

Online: http://www.theiilp.com

SOURCE The Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession

